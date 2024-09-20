IT Sustainability Think Tank: The 10 energy risks enterprises must prepare for now

As the global energy sector undergoes a rapid transformation toward low-carbon economies, executive leaders must navigate an increasingly volatile energy landscape. The complexity of energy risks, from infrastructure failures to price volatility and cyberattacks, poses significant threats to an organisation’s digital operations.

Over the next five years, executive leaders must be aware of 10 energy risks to implement appropriate local mitigation measures and consider investing in on-site energy generation or microgrids.

Figure: Top 10 energy risks and their interdependencies Adopting a proactive risk mindset will help executive leaders understand the interdependencies of energy risks and implementing mitigation actions across operations, including IT and manufacturing, and the value chain.

Brittle infrastructure and changing energy consumption patterns One of the most critical risks for IT infrastructure is the fragility of energy infrastructure. The digital economy relies heavily on uninterrupted power supply, but ageing grids and undermaintained energy systems are increasingly susceptible to outages. The rise in rolling blackouts, such as those seen in South Africa, has demonstrated how brittle infrastructure can cripple both energy supply and digital operations. Prolonged power outages have catastrophic consequences for IT systems, causing downtime for critical services, potential data loss, and disrupted communications. For businesses operating in regions with outdated grids, consider investing in alternative energy solutions such as microgrids or backup generators to avoid downtime during blackouts, minimising the impact on datacentres and ensuring the continuity of cloud-based services. Energy consumption patterns are also rapidly evolving, particularly in industries dependent on datacentres and artificial intelligence(AI)-driven services. As companies adopt AI and machine learning, the demand for data processing and storage is growing exponentially. This shift in consumption is placing unprecedented pressure on energy supply, particularly during peak demand periods. This presents a significant challenge: how to manage skyrocketing energy consumption without overloading existing infrastructure or inflating operational costs. Therefore, look to forecast future power needs based on AI and other advanced computing workloads, ensuring their energy strategies are aligned with anticipated growth. Exploring energy-efficient technologies and alternative energy sources such as solar or wind power could help reduce dependency on an increasingly strained energy grid.