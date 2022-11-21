Datacentres in the dark: How the sector is preparing for the prospect of planned winter power cuts

The datacentre industry plays an important role in keeping the UK’s increasingly digital economy ticking over, with many facilities now classified as critical national infrastructure.

The work the industry does is notoriously energy-intensive and this is why operators are already mobilising in response to warnings about how the ongoing volatility in the European energy market could – in a worst-case scenario – necessitate planned power outages later this winter.

The National Grid ESO, the entity tasked with transmitting electricity through the UK energy system, published its annual Winter outlook document in October 2022, which sets out how gas and electricity supplies are likely to hold up during the cold winter months between October and March.

As stated in the report, this year’s outlook has been compiled against a backdrop of “unprecedented turmoil and volatility” in Europe’s energy markets caused by the destabilising impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on continental gas supplies.

The situation has already led to hikes in the wholesale price of energy, which households and businesses across the UK are feeling the effects of, but could also lead to gas shortages this winter.

The report details the steps the National Grid is taking to ensure there is no disruption to supplies over the winter months, including the roll-out of its Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) from 1 November 2022, which financially incentivises smart meter users to reduce their energy consumption during peak periods.

It is hoped the DFS scheme will help to conserve gas supplies on particularly cold, non-windy days when energy demand typically increases and less renewable energy is being generated.

“Without the Demand Flexibility Service, there is the potential to need to interrupt supply to some customers for limited periods of time in a managed and controlled manner,” says the Winter outlook document.

But although described in the report as “unlikely”, there is a risk that if the energy supply situation in Europe were to escalate further, customers could still be impacted by supply interruptions – even with mitigations such as the DFS in play.

“All possible mitigating strategies would be deployed to minimise disruption,” says the report, but elsewhere gives further details about what a “managed and controlled” supply interruption would look like.

“In the unlikely event that we were in this situation, it would mean that some customers could be without power for pre-defined periods during a day – generally this is assumed to be for three-hour blocks,” it says. “This would be necessary to ensure the overall security and integrity of the electricity system across Great Britain.”

Part of the national critical infrastructure And although this scenario is heavily caveated as being “unlikely” and “worst case”, it is a prospect for which the datacentre industry must prepare. “Datacentres are part of the national critical infrastructure and must remain operational,” says Ed Ansett, chair and founder of datacentre engineering consultancy firm i3 Solutions Group. “Inevitably, there will be an increased rate of datacentre failures if utility blackouts occur. The ramifications will vary depending on who is affected and the duration and frequency of the utility blackouts.” Ansett adds: “With the National Grid already issuing statements about possible planned blackouts in January and February, even if they are saying this is ‘an unlikely base case’, then hope for the best and plan for the worst is how datacentre firms are approaching this winter.” “All possible mitigating strategies would be deployed to minimise disruption” National Grid ESO report Alex Rabbetts, managing director of the European Data Center Association (EUDCA), backs this view, telling Computer Weekly that operators would be wise to prepare for the worst because any amount of time they spend offline could be hugely damaging. “The ever-increasing dependence of all sectors of our economy and society upon digital services places heavy reliance on available and efficient datacentre infrastructure,” says Rabbetts. “To force providers to shut down for any period of time – even seconds – would be hugely damaging to the economy, to the country’s support infrastructure, and to the functioning of society in general.” This is precisely why datacentres are designed and built to ensure uptime in any circumstances – including the loss of utility power, he says. “Unless a datacentre is wholly dependent on utility power to operate, being told to shut down serves no real purpose in terms of grid capacity,” says Rabbetts. “Those writing influencing policy need to understand that simple fact.”