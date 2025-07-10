Why proactive asset management is mission-critical for APAC datacentres

The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a global leader in datacentre expansion, driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and cloud infrastructure investment. Markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and China are rapidly evolving into key datacentre hubs. This surge is underpinned by the region’s fast-paced digitalisation, a growing internet user base, and supportive government policies.



According to IDC, APAC’s installed datacentre power capacity is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 14.2%, reaching 94.4 gigawatts by 2028. While this growth signals the region’s critical role in the global digital economy, it also raises complex challenges – ensuring infrastructure resilience, managing surging energy demand, and curbing carbon emissions.

As the backbone of digital infrastructure, datacentres must deliver uncompromising resilience, energy efficiency, and continuous uptime, particularly as AI-driven workloads intensify. In critical sectors such as healthcare, financial services, logistics, and emergency response services, even a brief outage can jeopardise lives, undermine business continuity, and erode public trust.

This is where proactive electrical asset management becomes a strategic imperative.

Taking stock of your assets The first step towards maximising uptime in AI-driven datacentres is a thorough assessment of infrastructure, from electrical systems to mechanical equipment. Evaluating asset performance, condition, and efficiency helps identify vulnerabilities that could disrupt operations. A proactive strategy anticipates issues before they arise, aligning maintenance with AI workloads to minimise downtime and performance degradation. As AI demands grow, scaling infrastructure efficiently while integrating renewable energy sources ensures both operational resilience and supports long-term performance goals. Electrical failures remain a leading cause of unplanned downtime in mission-critical environments. Yet, traditional calendar-based maintenance approaches often fail to detect underlying issues in time. This underscores the need for predictive, data-driven assessments that detect early signs of failure – like insulation degradation, temperature anomalies, or loose connections – before they result in critical interruptions. The partnership between Schneider Electric and Compass Datacenters demonstrates these benefits in action. By utilising services like EcoCare – a condition-based maintenance membership services plan – they’ve shifted from calendar-based servicing to real-time asset tracking, reducing intrusive on-site maintenance by 40%. This transition leads to operational improvements, including cost savings and a reduction in downtime, while also addressing workforce shortages. While these strategies have contributed to improvements in operational efficiency, the primary benefit lies in minimising human intervention, which reduces the risk of outages and enhances overall datacentre reliability.

Meeting the growing demands of AI Maximising uptime is just the beginning – embracing a proactive asset management approach unlocks a range of benefits that sustainability and enhance efficiency, resilience, and future readiness. By leveraging predictive analytics, digital twin technology, and AI-driven insights, datacentres can optimise operations while reducing costs and risks. Increased energy and operational efficiency – digital predictive analytics and digital twin technology shift maintenance from reactive to proactive, reducing total operational expenses and minimising unplanned downtime. This shift can improve resource allocation by 20%, ensuring datacentres operate at peak efficiency while lowering overall maintenance costs. Advanced energy analytics and intelligent automation help optimise power usage, reduce e-waste, and extend asset lifespan. Machine learning refines operational strategies, improving energy efficiency and supports effective tracking of key performance indicators. Resilience and future-readiness – Connected Service Hubs (CSH) and remote diagnostics reduce on-site maintenance, addressing issues such as outages, which 66% of datacentre operators attribute to human error. Integrating remote monitoring, digital asset management, and AI-driven insights from the design stage ensures seamless sensor integration and long-term efficiency. Digitally connected assets enable data visibility, allowing for better performance tracking and optimisation across the asset’s lifecycle. Predictive asset management reduces the need for manual inspections and enables early failure detection, allowing technicians to focus on high-value tasks. This self-learning framework not only enhances reliability but also improves safety by minimising exposure to live electrical equipment, allowing operators to mitigate risks during technology transitions, and ultimately strengthen datacentre resilience in an evolving energy landscape.