IT Sustainability Think Tank: How IT leaders can balance innovation with sustainability
The hype around AI is increasingly being matched with discussions about how the technology's adoption will affect the environment, so what can IT leaders do to ensure they keep the companies they work for on the forefront of innovation, without compromising the environment - or their firm's own corporate sustainability agenda?
Cloud computing underpins countless applications, services, and company initiatives. However, the environmental footprint of these activities has started to come under scrutiny.
Today’s IT leaders find themselves at a crossroads. On one hand they must embrace innovation - which includes using AI, machine learning, and big data analytics - to propel their organisations forward. And they must also grapple with the environmental consequences of datacentres, energy consumption, carbon emissions, and e-waste.
So how can IT leaders strike the right balance?
The first step involves drilling into the finer details of the organisation’s cloud and datacentre assets. Whether on-premises or in the cloud, datacentres are the beating heart of modern IT infrastructure. However, their energy demands, emissions, and potential environmental impact are substantial.
Huge amounts of electricity are needed to power datacentres and their all-important air-conditioning systems. In North America, this power is often drawn from “dirty” power grids which are powered primarily by fossil fuels – thus leading to particularly high carbon emissions. While not all datacentres are identical, some now consume the equivalent electricity of 50,000 individual homes.
As of 2022, the global emissions from cloud computing now exceed those from the commercial aviation industry.
The overall carbon emissions from cloud computing are estimated to comprise 2.5% - 3.7% of the global total compared to 2.4% from commercial aviation. However, the considerations are wider than solely electricity and carbon emissions.
An oft-overlooked part of the datacentre sustainability equation is the use of water within cloud datacentres – but this is equally critical and impactful and requires concerted focus from business leaders too.
Hyperscale datacentres are increasingly adopting water-based cooling systems as they are more effective, more efficient, and more scalable. However, while they may reduce carbon emissions, there are other environmental concerns about water consumption too.
Datacentres can consume astronomical amounts of water. For example, Google’s datacentres are believed to use approximately 550,000 gallons of water every day – and that’s over 200 million gallons each year. This is especially concerning in regions experiencing water scarcity, and where climate change is driving up global temperatures.
Datacentres also often use chemicals (such as biocides and corrosion inhibitors) in their cooling systems to prevent microbial growth and maintain system efficiency. These chemicals can potentially leach into wastewater, causing issues for surrounding land and populations.
Datacentres generate wastewater through cooling tower blowdown, equipment cleaning, and other necessary activities. The chemicals present in this wastewater can impact local ecosystems if not treated effectively and require proper disposal to avoid environmental harm.
Generative AI, meanwhile, carries a significant environmental burden - with a generative AI web search using five times the power of a traditional web search. As organisations test and adopt generative AI technologies, both in the datacentre and on the desktop, it is imperative to track and analyse how this affects an organisation’s environment impact. A cost and benefit analysis should also be conducted to ensure the use of Gen AI is still worthwhile.
Checking in on sustainability goals
Balancing innovation with sustainability is not easy, but here is a quick checklist of how IT leaders can make a difference.
- If your organisation still runs on-premise datacentres, efficiencies can be achieved through consolidating servers, improving cooling systems, adopting energy-efficient hardware and extending hardware lifecycles. In fact, all of these will serve to reduce the environmental impact of an organisation’s IT infrastructure.
- Where cloud datacentres are in use, minimising their footprint is key. A critical aspect of this is refactoring workloads as they are migrated to the cloud. This means forgoing the wholesale, lift and shift approach to migrating on-premise workloads.
- Container technologies are a great way of increasing innovation while also reducing the amount of datacentre resources being consumed.
- Adopting the principles of edge computing, so that data is processed closer to the data source or user, and combining that with containers can also make a big difference. For instance, it can improve response times by bringing computing resources closer to where the information is needed and - in turn - cut the energy consumption of cloud datacentres.
IT leaders hold the keys to both innovation and sustainability. It is clear the environmental impact of cloud datacentres is significant and continuing to grow - and must be addressed. By making conscious choices, corporate success and technological progress can be achieved without compromising the planet's health.
But building a future where cutting-edge technology and innovation coexist harmoniously with environmental stewardship and the safe future of our planet will require collaboration and group effort.
