Enterprises need to make better choices to reduce GenAI emissions

The mounting environmental impacts of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) systems can be significantly reduced if businesses “choose the right model” for their use cases and implement sustainable practices throughout its lifecycle, according to Capgemini Research Institute.



Capgemini’s Developing sustainable GenAI report noted that, for the latest generative pre-training transformer (GPT) models, the training alone is roughly equivalent to the yearly energy consumption of 5,000 US homes, with “an equal or greater amount of energy” being needed to then run the model operationally in a business context.

This meant one query to a large language model (LLM) required 10 times as much electricity than a Google search.

It added that, in the span of a year, the number of organisations which have integrated GenAI into their products and services has gone up from 6% to 24%. Moreover, it estimated that by 2026, GenAI would account for 4.8% of an organisation’s total greenhouse gas emissions, up from the current rate of 2.6%.

Capgemini also said that using a LLM to run an inference of 20 to 50 queries uses about 500ml of water each time, and that GenAI could create between 1.2 to five million metric tons of e-waste by 2030; around 1,000 times more e-waste than was produced in 2023.

“The surge in energy consumption driven by generative AI is leading to a significant increase in emissions, which are expected to nearly double as a share of organisational carbon footprints within two years,” said Vincent Charpiot, head of Capgemini’s Group Sustainability Business Accelerator. “It is urgent for businesses to embed sustainability into their AI strategies.

“By leveraging smaller models, renewable energy, and transparent practices from AI and GenAI vendors, we can mitigate environmental impacts while harnessing AI to drive both innovation and sustainability.”

Environmental impact From the production of graphics processing units – which requires mining rare earth metals – to training the models to run enormous datacentres, all of these steps contribute significantly to the technology’s environmental impact. For most organisations, the use of GenAI products and services fall under their Scope 3 emissions – referring to indirect greenhouse gas emissions that occur outside of a company’s operations, but that are still a result of their activities. However, Capgemini said making the right choices at various stages of a model’s lifecycle – including choosing hardware, model architecture, power source for datacentres and its ultimate use case – can significantly bring down the environmental impact. It added that companies should consider whether they even need energy-intensive GenAI technologies in cases where they could use more resource-efficient models for a similar result. “Everybody wants to do something with generative AI, but a lot of times you don’t even need it,” said Vishal Singhvi, director of generative AI at Microsoft. “You can do this very well with your traditional AI, which consumes significantly less compute power and workloads.”