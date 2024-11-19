UK government seeks AI innovators to support clean energy transition and pursuit of net zero by 2050

The government is seeking support from artificial intelligence (AI)-focused academics and entrepreneurs to help build clean energy systems and help the UK hit its net zero by 2050 goal.

Interested parties are invited to apply for funding to develop technologies that could decarbonise the UK energy grid, improve the nation’s energy security and help the government achieve its wider aim of positioning the country as a clean energy superpower.

The funding is being made available through the launch of the second round of the Manchester Prize, an initiative launched in 2023 by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to support AI-led innovation in the UK over the coming decade.

The first round of the Manchester Prize is due to conclude in April 2025, and is focused on the role AI can play in the areas of energy, the environment and infrastructure.

The second round of the competition will see the government offer up to £100,000 to 10 applicants, and one winner will be chosen from them who will secure a £1m prize to support the further development of their AI offering. The closing date for applications is 17 January 2025.

“Over the next eight weeks, applicants can come forward to demonstrate how their innovations will boost low-cost energy, reduce energy demand and make energy use more efficient across the country,” said the government in a statement.

“These could include new avenues for boosting the power generated by wind and solar farms, using AI to increase energy efficiency in our homes and businesses, and tapping into the technology to build up a better understanding of future spikes in energy demand.”

Expanding on this theme, Feryal Clark, UK government minister for AI, said the second round of the Manchester Prize looks set to have a transformative impact on the UK.

“AI can transform our public services, make us more productive and tackle some of the biggest shared challenges in society. AI is already having a positive impact on so many aspects of our lives, but there’s much more waiting to be tapped into,” said Clark.

“The second round of the Manchester Prize will bring brilliant British innovation to bear to deliver a clean, secure energy future for the UK. Whether in energy, healthcare, or beyond, we’re backing AI innovations to deliver real and lasting change across the country.”

Paul Monks, chief scientific adviser at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said the climate crisis is “the greatest long-term challenge” society is up against, and initiatives like this will play an important role in helping address it.

“The greatest long-term challenge we face is the climate and nature crisis. That’s why we have our world-leading targets to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050,” he said.

“We need an ambitious approach to using artificial intelligence across the development, engineering and operation of our energy systems, so I am pleased to see the Manchester Prize recognising that with its dedicated new round on decarbonisation.”