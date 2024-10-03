DSIT launches digital government panel

The government has launched a panel of 12 digital experts to help drive forward its vision of unlocking the full potential of digital and data.

This comes after the new Labour government decided to revamp the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) following the election.

This included expanding DSIT’s scope and size with a brief to unite digital transformation efforts – as they pertain to public services – under one command, bringing together experts in data, digital and artificial intelligence (AI), from the Government Digital Service (GDS), the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO) and the Incubator for AI (iAI).

The panel, which consists of 12 digital professionals and academia, is being chaired by serial entrepreneur Martha Lane Fox and CDDO chair Paul Willmott.

Other members include former Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson, who stepped down from the position in September 2024, former CEO of the Open Data Institute and founder and executive director of Connected by Data Jeni Tennison, as well as Stemettes CEO Anne-Marie Imafidon.

Announcing the panel, AI and digital government minister Feryal Clark said: “Poor technology slows down public services too often, when new tools should be cutting waiting lists and taking the burden from citizens and the taxpayer. That is why DSIT has become the centre for digital government.

“We will be bold in our plans with this new responsibility, and the external expertise we are bringing in to advise us will help deliver on our shared ambitions to improve public services and drive sustainable growth that works for everyone.”

The Labour government hopes that this new DSIT and the panel of experts joining forces will change how technology is used to fix public services and drive economic growth throughout the country.

Commenting on the panel, CDDO’s Willmott said he was “delighted to be working with this exceptional group to shape the way forward”.

“Embracing digital technologies such as AI is vital for the public sector, enabling delivery of faster yet more efficient services. In turn, this will improve accessibility and transparency for citizens, and boost economic growth by removing bottlenecks for business,” he added.

The revamp of DSIT means it now sits at the centre of digital in government, and the decision was made to harness the best of government through collaborative working.

In July 2024, the government hired tech entrepreneur and chair of Aria, Matt Clifford, to deliver an AI Opportunities Action Plan for the UK. The role involves identifying ways to accelerate the use of AI to improve people’s lives by making services better and developing new products.

Before the general election, Labour’s manifesto outlined plans for a National Data Library to bring together existing research programmes and help deliver data-enabled public services.

In his opening speech to Parliament, DSIT secretary of state Peter Kyle said the data library would “replace chaos with coordination, and confusion with coherence”.

“With a coherent data access policy and a library and exchange service, it will transform the way we manage our public sector data. It will have a relentless focus on maximising the value of that data for public good, on growing the economy and creating new jobs, and on delivering the data-driven AI-powered public services that they deserve.”