Martha Lane Fox: My life in tech

When I think about the things I have been involved in throughout my life and career, they have mostly revolved around technology. But there are many who think, and I would argue too, that technology as a sector has not exactly covered itself in glory in recent times.

I certainly don’t feel that I can honestly say – especially as someone who’s had a high profile in the UK technology scene for a while – “Great job! Well done, tech! You’ve certainly helped humanity!” That’s why I think there’s still a lot of work to do, and why I say that, for me, it’s a continual work-in-progress.

While I am not particularly active in legislation in the House of Lords, I am very active on my committee. And while politics is not exactly covering itself in glory either at this time, nor is it really addressing our problems using the tools of the modern age, I also feel that there’s a lot for me to do there too.

But one of the things I have enjoyed pursuing and want to continue driving is my belief that while we’ve all put a lot of thought into building technology businesses, we’ve been thinking a lot less about how we can most effectively use technology for the benefit of society. That was a journey that started off for me in 2009 when I was appointed digital champion for the UK, which then led me to set up the Government Digital Service.

In my view, this was an enormous opportunity – which we still have – to drive positive change and to deliver, in its broadest sense, really valuable and essential services to everyone. I still find this challenge extremely motivating.

Learning to learn from failure The world of technology, where I come from, started off in a way with a kind of philosophy that it was great to break things and make a mess of things, because this would ultimately drive change in a positive way through “disruption” (my least favourite word ever!). Arguably, however, technology has not always done a good job of being responsible around the things that it’s breaking, and this naturally raises many important questions. But, of course, technology does have this culture of failure at its centre, because it’s fundamentally a science where you are always testing, failing and learning from those things, and then moving on. I think I learned a lot from that because, being an entrepreneur, you fail every day, all the time – it’s almost like the default. So you have to get used to failing and you have to find your way past obstructions, over hurdles, around corners and so on. I feel very keenly for our young people – and for all of us – and what they will have to face and deal with in the future. I am also a firm believer that a special kind of intellectual dexterity, resilience and curiosity will be fundamental and that specific skills will be needed in the area of technology. So being able to engage fully with technology – and not being frightened of it – will always be very useful.