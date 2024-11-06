Infinity Group CEO shares AI experiences

Customers are starting to understand the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and how the technology can be harnessed.

A lot of effort has gone into promoting AI tools such as Copilot, but it’s taken time for use cases to emerge that users can line up behind.

The experience of Rob Young, CEO at Infinity Group, also underlined the need for users to engage with AI and roll it out across their organisations to truly identify where it can make a difference. “A lot of customers are very inquisitive about AI and Copilot, and there’s different levels of that, and we’re seeing people consume the licenses now,” he said. “But I think – and this is us as an organisation as well – we’re starting to align to what a world of AI and Copilot looks like.”

The channel has been urging customers to start their AI journeys by looking at the data and ensuring it’s available and of high quality, and Young agreed it was important to start there to make sure any deployed tools produced the results customers were expecting. “If you think about Copilot effectively, it’s a large language model that that looks at data,” he said. “So, what’s really important right now ... data is actually the basics.”

After having got a grip on data, Young said the next step was to move to the cloud, and many customers were doing that because of the promised access to current hardware, security and total cost of ownership arguments. But there were AI drivers that also meant the cloud conversation was needed.

“Clients need to move to the cloud because, if I’ve got my finance system in the cloud with something like Business Central, I need to ask Copilot questions about the finance it needs to have context,” he said.

“If I looked at numbers on their own, it doesn’t paint a picture,” said Young. “That needs to be able to look at documents as well within the organisation, they need to be configured in a way that’s got some governance and security around it, and give context to those those queries that Copilot is going to be running. That’s the same with a sales team, that’s the same with the marketing team, that’s the same with the finance team and the service teams. So, there’s a whole load of work that needs to be done, and that is moving customers to the cloud, making sure that they’ve been transformed.”