Government on the hunt for science and tech leaders

The government has launched a campaign to recruit new members to the prime minister’s Council for Science and Technology (CST).

The CST is co-chaired by government chief scientific adviser Angela McLean and former BP CEO John Browne, and functions as the government’s highest-level advisory body on strategic science and technology issues, reporting directly to the prime minister.

It also aims to support the UK’s international science and technology partnerships, developing advice jointly with equivalent bodies abroad.

The government is looking to recruit 10 members to the CST who can help provide advice on current and future areas of interest. According to the job advertisement, the government is looking for science and technology leaders who take “a broad view of the research and innovation landscape” and can actively contribute to the CST’s policy agenda, as well as nurture links across the council’s network of stakeholders.

The new members will also have to be able to “work effectively with, and command the confidence of the prime minister, cabinet ministers and those at the highest level within the research community, business and public services”.

The members must also have experience with national level issues in either science, technology, engineering or innovation.

In a message to applicants, as part of the job advertisement, McLean said that the UK government has a clear ambition to accelerate innovation and productivity through science and research, as well as the development and deployment of new technologies.

“We are looking for new members who are passionate and willing to share insights from experience working in science, engineering, innovation or technology,” she said.

“This is an opportunity to bring your unique perspective to the council and work alongside other distinguished members to develop advice that will help government deliver improved outcomes for society.”

The members will be appointed for an initial period of three years, with the possibility of reappointment for another term. The members would need to commit two days per month to the role, according to the job advertisement.

The CST was originally set up in 1993, following a whitepaper on how the government could realise the country’s potential. Since then, it has written more than 50 reports for prime ministers and other government officials.

The council was key to the establishment of the Alan Turing Institute, as well as the UK genome sequencing programme, the 100,000 Genomes project, and the government’s science and technology framework.

In 2021, the then prime minister Boris Johnson set up the Office for Science and Technology to support the council, aiming to strengthen the UK government’s insight into cutting-edge research and technologies.

Originally part of the Cabinet Office, the Science and Technology Office now sits under the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology as part of the Labour government’s effort to revamp the department to transform public services and supercharge economic growth through science and technology.