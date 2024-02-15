Alan Turing Institute hits ‘key milestone’ in AI strategy

The Alan Turing Institute has appointed four new directors of science and innovation to its senior scientific leadership team, which it said is a key step towards implementing its new strategy.

The institute was founded in 2015, with the goal of making “great leaps in the development and use of data science and artificial intelligence [AI] to change the world for the better”. It launched its new strategy, Turing 2.0, based around three “grand challenges”, in March 2023.

The grand challenges are based around environment and sustainability, health, and defence and national security, which sit alongside the institute’s work on AI and data science research.

The strategy aims to address the risks posed by AI technologies when used without transparent processes and good human oversight – one of the biggest challenges is ensuring these technologies are used ethically and for societal good, it said when the strategy was launched.

The Turing Institute has now confirmed Marc Deisenroth will lead its Environment and Sustainability grand challenge. Deisenroth joins the Turing Institute from UCL, where he is the Google DeepMind Chair of AI and machine learning.

In its explanation of the environment challenge, the Turing Institute said that because of its expertise in applying data science and AI across a broad range of science and engineering, it’s well-placed to play a central role “in tackling and averting the climate and biodiversity crisis to help society and life prosper in a net-zero world”.

Andrew Duncan will lead the Turing’s Fundamental Research. He has been a senior lecturer in the maths department at Imperial College London, and was lead scientist in the defence division at UK technology company Improbable. He’s also previously been a group leader for the data-centric engineering programme at the Turing Institute.