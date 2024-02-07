Government reaffirms commitment to hold off on AI laws

The UK government has reaffirmed its commitment to not bring forward legislation to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) until absolutely necessary, as the tech industry welcomed this approach for striking the right balance between safety and innovation.

Following the publication of its AI whitepaper in March 2023, the UK government opened a public consultation so that interested parties could provide feedback on its proposed “pro-innovation” framework for regulating AI.

Responding to that consultation on 6 February 2024, the government doubled down on its approach of empowering existing regulators to make targeted interventions without the need for specific AI legislation, claiming this approach would ensure the UK remains more agile than its competitors, while also putting it on course to be a world leader in safe responsible AI innovation.

The consultation response also outlined the government’s “initial thinking” on the introduction of binding requirements for select companies developing the most powerful AI systems, noting that any voluntary measures for AI companies would likely be “incommensurate to the risk” presented by the most advanced capabilities.

However, the government was also clear that it will not rush to legislate for binding measures, and that any future regulation would ultimately be targeted at the small number of developers of the most powerful general-purpose systems.

In an appearance before the Lords Communications and Digital Committee the same day, digital secretary Michelle Donelan defended the government’s long-awaited response to the AI whitepaper consultation, claiming that “lurching towards legislation” could “bind our hands” and undermine the agility of the current approach.

Asked by Lords whether, for example, the government will bring forward legislation to better protect copyright holders from having their material ingested by large langue models (LLMs), Donelan said while it was clearly having a “real impact” on the UK’s creative industries, it is equally important to protect the UK’s burgeoning AI sector.

“We cannot rush and get this wrong,” she said, adding that while the government is not ruling out legislating, and may eventually have to do so to achieve its desired outcomes, the preferred approach for the time being is to continue engaging stakeholders on a path forward.

Donelan further added that while industry executives from both sectors were unable to agree on a voluntary code of conduct for the use of copyrighted material in AI training data due to their different perspectives on what would be beneficial, government-led efforts are already underway to find a solution that works for each.

“It’s not a case of us just sitting back and waiting, it’s about as finding the best way forward,” she said.

Commenting on the balance between safety and innovation, Donelan added that they were “two sides of the same coin”, and that safety is needed to unlock the opportunities presented by AI technologies.

“One of the biggest risks that AI presents is that we turn people away from its potential and they become too scared to adopt it… and then we won’t be getting those fantastic [business] opportunities,” she said. “The heart of our entire approach is about trying to bolster the industry itself to develop that innovation.”

As part of its consultation response, the government also announced just over £100m of funding that will be allocated to various AI safety-related projects, as well as a nationwide series of research hubs. Around £10m of this will go towards preparing and upskilling UK regulators for the task ahead.

On the role of regulators in lieu of specific AI legislation, Donelan said the UK already has “a plethora of regulation and legislation” that interfaces with various aspects of AI, and that the government will focus its efforts on ensuring they have the support and skills they need to deal with increasing use of AI throughout the economy.

However, she was also clear that should any regulatory gaps emerge, or it becomes apparent the approach is not working in some respect, the UK government will consider legislation.