AI likely to worsen economic inequality, says IMF

Artificial intelligence (AI) could impact almost 40% of global employment, says International Monetary Fund (IMF), and will “likely worsen overall inequality” if policymakers do not proactively work to prevent the technology from stoking social tensions.

In an analysis published 14 January 2024, the IMF examined the potential impact of AI on the global labour market, noting that while it has the potential to “jumpstart productivity, boost global growth and raise incomes around the world”, it could just as easily “replace jobs and deepen inequality”.

The IMF said that while the net effect of AI is difficult to predict due to the complex ways it will ripple through economies, its overall impact on both income levels and overall inequality will largely depend on the extent to which AI-induced productivity gains are able to offset the impacts of AI-induced job losses.

However, in a blogpost accompanying the analysis, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said that, in most scenarios, AI would probably worsen global economic equality and deepen social tensions without political intervention.

“It is crucial for countries to establish comprehensive social safety nets and offer retraining programmes for vulnerable workers. In doing so, we can make the AI transition more inclusive, protecting livelihoods and curbing inequality,” she wrote.

Impact on income levels and inequality The IMF analysis said that unlike historical waves of automation, which have predominately affected “routine tasks”, the capability of AI to process vast amounts of information, identify patterns and make decisions puts occupations once considered immune to automation in the firing line. “Jobs that require nuanced judgement, creative problem-solving, or intricate data interpretation – traditionally the domain of highly educated professionals – may now be augmented or even replaced by advanced AI algorithms, potentially exacerbating inequality across and within occupations,” it said. “This shift challenges the conventional wisdom that technological advances threaten primarily lower skill jobs and points to a broader and deeper transformation of the labour market than by previous technological revolutions.” However, it also said that the outcomes of AI’s proliferation are unlikely to be felt equally, and will be shaped by the existing material conditions within (and between) specific industries, occupations and countries. For example, while it said AI will affect jobs previously untouched by prior waves of automation, the technology is still much more likely to benefit white-collar workers already in higher paying jobs because the nature of their work is ‘complementary’ to the functions of AI. In contrast, it is more likely to have a displacing effect on lower-earners, where it is more likely to replace rather compliment their work. The IMF suggested that while massively increased productivity at the macro level could usher in “labour income rises for all workers” – including those with either low exposure or “high exposure and low complementarity” between AI and their jobs – income inequality would still increase because the increase is larger for workers whose jobs already synergise with the technology. “Owing to capital deepening and a productivity surge, AI adoption is expected to boost total income. If AI strongly complements human labour in certain occupations and the productivity gains are sufficiently large, higher growth and labour demand could more than compensate for the partial replacement of labour tasks by AI, and incomes could increase along most of the income distribution,” it said. “Model simulations suggest that, with high complementarity [between AI and their jobs], higher-wage earners can expect a more-than-proportional increase in their labour income, leading to an increase in labour income inequality. “This would amplify the increase in income and wealth inequality that results from enhanced capital returns that accrue to high earners. Countries’ choices regarding the definition of AI property rights, as well as redistributive and other fiscal policies, will ultimately shape its impact on income and wealth distribution.”