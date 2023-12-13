No UK AI legislation until timing is right, says Donelan

Digital secretary Michelle Donelan says UK government will not legislate on artificial intelligence (AI) until the timing is right, and is focused in the meantime on improving the technology’s safety and building regulatory capacity in support of its proposed “pro-innovation” framework.

On 13 December, Donelan appeared before the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee to answer MPs questions about the UK’s current approach to fostering and regulating the development of AI.

The committee previously published an interim report on the UK’s developing AI governance arrangements at the end of August, which warned there is a danger the UK will be “left behind” by legislation being developed elsewhere, specifically the European Union’s (EU) AI Act.

The report identified 12 challenge areas for AI legislation which relate to various competition, accountability and social issues associated with AI’s operation, including bias, privacy, misrepresentation, access to data, access to computing power, and open source among others.

Waiting to legislate Commenting on lack of AI legislation in the King’s Speech (which sets out the legislative timetable for the next Parliamentary session until 2025), Donelan said: “What we are doing is investing more than any other nation in AI safety.” Noting the government’s recent convening of 28 countries at its AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park, the agreements that were made during that event around the need for pre-deployment testing and evaluation, and the AI whitepaper it released in March, Donelan added: “We’ve been ensuring that we’ve really doubled down on getting a better handle on what exactly are the risks. “I do think it is important to remember that this is an emerging technology that is emerging quicker than any technology we’ve ever seen before. No country has a full handle on exactly what the risks are.” Pressed by committee chair Greg Clark on whether the government will follow through on its commitment to place a statutory duty on regulators to have due regard for the AI whitepaper’s five principles (including safety and security; transparency and explainability; fairness; accountability and governance; and contestability and redress), Donelan said timing was key with any legislation, and that there is a risk of stifling innovation by acting too quickly without a proper understanding of the technology. “To properly legislate, we need to better be able to understand the full capabilities of this technology,” she said, adding that while “every nation will eventually have to legislate” on AI, the government decided it was more important to be able to act quickly and get “tangible action now”. “We don’t want to rush to legislate and get this wrong. We don’t want to stifle innovation…We want to ensure that our tools can enable us to actually deal with the problem in hand, which is fundamentally what we’ll be able to do with evaluating the models.” Highlighting the AI Safety Institute launched by prime minister Rishi Sunak at the end of October (previously the Frontier AI Taskforce and before that the Model Foundation Taskforce), Donelan said government has been busy bringing in experts from industry, academia and civil society is new research and evaluation body so that it can fully get to grips with the range of risks the technology presents. Asked by Clark how a statutory duty for due regard on regulators would stifle innovation, Donelan did not directly respond, but said regulators already have legislation to adhere to and that the goal of the whitepaper was to provide consistency and cohesion for those working in the AI space. “What we put in that bill has not been determined as of yet and the timing hasn’t been set, because we in this country are taking a really proportionate and agile approach, one that’s going to be based on evidence, gathering the information and properly understanding the risk before we lurch to legislate,” she said. “We have seen the impact that that can have, look at the EU AI Act and the ramifications and the response by industry to that…This isn’t as simple as ‘Legislation is the only tool in the toolbox’ – it certainly isn’t, and there are downsides with legislation, [like] the fact that it takes so long.” She added that the EU and US “will be looking to us to fill that gap in time” because of the UK’s work on AI safety already underway. While Donelan said the institute, on top of its various safety-related research, is already in a position to carry out AI model evaluations, Whitehall officials previously told the committee in mid-November that none of the institute’s work to date has been peer reviewed. Emran Mian, director general of digital technologies and telecoms at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), said however that the institute has already been helpful to policymakers in driving forward conversations around AI safety, as well kickstarting international collaboration on the issue. “We clearly need to keep building the science around what good evaluation looks like,” he said.