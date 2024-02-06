UK government responds to AI whitepaper consultation

The UK government has said it will consider creating “targeted binding requirements” for select companies developing highly capable artificial intelligence (AI) systems, as part of its long-awaited response to the AI whitepaper consultation.

The government also confirmed that it will invest more than £100m in measures to support its proposed regulatory framework for AI, including various AI safety-related projects and a series of new research hubs across the UK.

Published March 2023, the whitepaper outlined the governments “pro-innovation” proposals for regulating AI, which revolve around empowering existing regulators to create tailored, context-specific rules that suit the ways the technology is being used in the sectors they scrutinise.

It also outlined five principles that regulators must consider to facilitate “the safe and innovative use of AI” in their industries, and generally built on the approach set out by government in its September 2021 national AI strategy which sought to drive corporate adoption of the technology, boost skills and attract more international investment.

In response to the public consultation – which ran from 29 March to 21 June 2023 and received 406 submissions from a range of interested parties – the government generally reaffirmed its commitment to the whitepaper’s proposals, claiming this approach to regulation will ensure the UK remains more agile than “competitor nations” while also putting it on course to be a leader in safe, responsible AI innovation.

“The technology is rapidly developing, and the risks and most appropriate mitigations, are still not fully understood,” said the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) in a press release.

“The UK government will not rush to legislate, or risk implementing ‘quick-fix’ rules that would soon become outdated or ineffective. Instead, the government’s context-based approach means existing regulators are empowered to address AI risks in a targeted way.”

Potential for binding requirements As part of its response, the government outlined its “initial thinking” for binding requirements in the future, which it said “could be introduced for developers building the most advanced AI systems” to ensure they remain accountable. “Clearly, if the exponential growth of AI capabilities continues, and if – as we think could be the case – voluntary measures are deemed incommensurate to the risk, countries will want some binding measures to keep the public safe,” said the formal consultation response, adding that “highly capable” general-purpose AI systems challenge the government’s context-based approach due to how such systems can cut across regulatory remits. “While some regulators demonstrate advanced approaches to addressing AI within their remits, many of our current legal frameworks and regulator remits may not effectively mitigate the risks posed by highly capable general-purpose AI systems.” It added that while existing rules and laws are frequently applied to the deployment or application level of AI, the organisations deploying or using these systems may not be well placed to identify, assess, or mitigate the risks they can present: “If this is the case, new responsibilities on the developers of highly capable general-purpose models may more effectively address risks.” However, the government was also clear that it will not rush to legislate for binding measures, and that any future regulation would ultimately be targeted at the small number of developers of the most powerful general-purpose systems. “The government would consider introducing binding measures if we determined that existing mitigations were no longer adequate and we had identified interventions that would mitigate risks in a targeted way,” it said. “As with any decision to legislate, the government would only consider introducing legislation if we were not sufficiently confident that voluntary measures would be implemented effectively by all relevant parties and if we assessed that risks could not be effectively mitigated using existing legal powers.” It also committed to conducting regular reviews of potential regulatory gaps on an ongoing basis: “We remain committed to the iterative approach set out in the whitepaper, anticipating that our framework will need to evolve as new risks or regulatory gaps emerge.” A gap analysis already conducted by the Ada Lovelace Institute in July 2023, found that because “large swathes” of the UK economy are either unregulated or only partially regulated, it is not clear who would be responsible for scrutinising AI deployments in a range of different contexts. This includes recruitment and employment practices, which are not comprehensively monitored; education and policing, which are monitored and enforced by an uneven network of regulators; and activities carried out by central government departments that are not directly regulated. According to digital secretary Michelle Donelan, the UK’s approach to AI regulation has already made the country a world leader in both AI safety and AI development. “AI is moving fast, but we have shown that humans can move just as fast,” she said. “By taking an agile, sector-specific approach, we have begun to grip the risks immediately, which in turn is paving the way for the UK to become one of the first countries in the world to reap the benefits of AI safely.”