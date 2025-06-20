UK data reforms become law

The UK’s Data Use and Access Bill has become law, with the government claiming it will “save working people money and time” while injecting £10bn into the British economy over the next decade.

The bill attainted royal assent to become an act on 19 July 2025, and will now amend the country’s implementation of both the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the European Union (EU) Law Enforcement Directive (LED), which is transposed into UK law via the Data Protection Act (DPA) 2018 and represented in Part Three of the act, specifically.

The government has justified its changes to data protection law on the basis of the potential efficiency gains that can be made by cutting NHS and police bureaucracy, as well as the convenience benefits easier data sharing will bring to people’s lives.

“For too long, previous governments have been sitting on a goldmine of data, wasting a powerful resource which can be used to help families juggle food costs, slash tedious life admin, and make our NHS and police work smarter,” said technology secretary Peter Kyle.

“These new laws will finally unleash that power for hardworking people – putting cash back in pockets and boosting vital public services, all part of our plan for change.”

In terms of the changes to GDPR processing, the act will remove current Article 22 protections against automated decision-making (ADM) so that they only apply to decisions that either significantly affect individuals or involve special category data; or introduce a list of “recognised legitimate interests” that organisations can use to process data without the need to conduct legitimacy assessments, which includes things like national security, prevention of crime and safeguarding.

It will also create “purpose limitation” rules that make it easier to process data outside of its originally intended use.