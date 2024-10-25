Lords committee warns about risks of the UK losing its EU data adequacy

British businesses and public sector organisations will face huge extra costs if the UK loses its ability to seamlessly transfer data to the European Union (EU), warns cross-party House of Lords committee.

In June 2021, the European Commission granted “data adequacy” to the UK following its exit from the European Union (EU), allowing the free flow of personal data to and from the bloc to continue, but warned that the decision may yet be revoked if future data protection laws diverge significantly from those in Europe.

In exiting the EU, the UK became a “third country” under the bloc’s rules, which means the European Commission (EC) will have to periodically assess whether it does provide an essentially equivalent level of data protection for EU citizens’ data.

The EC will have to make two separate adequacy determinations under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Law Enforcement Directive (LED) – both of which were transposed into UK law via the current Data Protection Act 2018 – by the end of June 2025.

Now, following a seven-month inquiry into the UK’s EU data adequacy, the European Affairs Committee (EAC) has written to digital secretary Peter Kyle urging the government to engage in early talks with the EC to ensure the UK maximises its prospects of achieving a data adequacy agreement in the first half of 2025.

It also emphasised the that losing adequacy status could cause significant problems across a range of areas. This includes raising new barriers to international trade and economic cooperation, imposing significant extra costs and administrative burdens on organisations which share data between the UK and the EU (particularly in the context of policing and healthcare), and the risk of upending the Good Friday Agreement.

The EAC also noted the high financial costs of losing adequacy, adding that while “compliance with GDPR can itself be costly, the loss of data adequacy would also lead to significant financial penalties for many organisations”.

For example, the NHS Confederation and Understanding Patient Data estimated in a joint submission to the EAC that losing adequacy could cost the NHS alone tens of millions of pounds, while other estimates noted failing to secure adequacy status would impose additional compliance costs on UK businesses of £1 to £1.6bn.

It added that adequacy was therefore valuable because it would reduce administrative burdens and compliance costs, increase legal certainty, and make the UK a more attractive location to invest and do business.

“The UK faces a potential cliff-edge in June 2025 unless agreement is reached with the EU on the continued free flow of data. The safe and effective exchange of data underpins our trade and economic links with the EU and cooperation between our law-enforcement bodies,” said committee chair Lord Ricketts.

“The loss of data adequacy would create new barriers and run completely counter to the government’s ambitions to grow the economy and reset relations with the EU. We recommend that reaching timely agreement on data adequacy should be integral to the reset, and the government’s top data protection priority.”

To limit the uncertainty around its future adequacy status, the EAC recommended that the government “engages early with the European Commission and other EU stakeholders with a view to ensuring that the adequacy renewal process is on a positive track, and providing reassurance as soon as possible about the retention of adequacy status”.

It added that the government should also explore the prospects for securing future adequacy renewal decisions from the European Commission which do not expire after a fixed period, and that it should engage with the EU in good time to explain and provide reassurances on any of its planned data protection reforms.

“Since taking office, the science secretary has met EU commissioner Reynders twice to discuss the upcoming EU personal data adequacy review of the UK, and how to ensure secure continuity of personal data flows from the EU to the UK,” said a DSIT spokesperson in response to Computer Weekly’s request for comment on the EAC’s letter. “Our officials will join technical discussions with EU counterparts where required to support the review process.”

New UK data protection laws The EAC’s letter noted although much of the evidence provided to its inquiry focused on the previous government’s Data Protection and Digital Information Bill (DPDI Bill) – which was dropped from the legislative agenda during the pre-general election “wash up” period – the new government’s planned Digital Information and Smart Data (DISD) Bill covers some of the same issues. The DISD was introduced to Parliament as the Data Use and Access (DUA) bill on 23 October 2024. Once passed, the DUA will therefore amend the UK’s implementation of both the GDPR and LED. While the EC’s adequacy decision will rest on the exact contents of DISD Bill (which was only published online on 24 October), it will be looking to assess whether the framework provides an essentially equivalent level of data protection for EU citizens’ data. This follows the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) striking down the EU-US Privacy Shield data-sharing agreement on 16 July 2020 for failing to ensure that European citizens had adequate rights of redress when data can be collected by the US National Security Agency (NSA) and other US intelligence services. The ruling – colloquially known as Schrems II after the Austrian lawyer who took the case to the CJEU – found that people must be given “essentially equivalent protection” for their data when it is transferred to the US and other countries as they would receive in the EU under the GDPR and the European Charter of Fundamental Rights, which guarantees people the right for private communications and the protection of their private data. “The UK’s current GDPR regime is far from perfect. But the consequences of not reaching agreement with the EU are extremely harmful,” said Lord Ricketts. “There is clearly scope to reform and improve GDPR as part of the government’s new Digital Information and Smart Data Bill. But this must not jeopardise the UK’s adequacy status.” Lord Clement-Jones – a Liberal Democrat peer and spokesman for the digital economy in the House of Lords – added that the EAC’s letter “illustrates only too clearly the fragility of the UK’s data adequacy situation and the importance of resisting significant changes proposed by the last government to the UK GDPR”. Those previously suggested changes to the DPDI bill before it was dropped included removing the need to conduct data protection impact assessments and to have a data protection officer, loosening requirements around automated processing, and giving the secretary of state the power to directly appoint the information commissioner.

Threats to adequacy In terms of the direct risks to data adequacy, the EAC said the UK faces “two distinct potential hurdles”, one being the EC’s renewal decision, and the potential of a legal case being brought against a positive renewal decision at the CJEU. It added that while the EC itself is likely to want to renew the UK’s adequacy status due to a range of factors – including the economic benefits it would bring the bloc, the fact the UK is using already GDPR as a starting point, and the EC’s own political and strategic imperatives – it was more likely the UK would lose adequacy as a result of a legal challenge being brought to the CJEU. “There was a large measure of consensus among our witnesses that, of the European Commission and the CJEU, the latter is the greater risk to the continuation of the UK’s adequacy status. For example, the not-for-profit technology organisation Reset called the CJEU ‘the more exacting forum of the two’ and said that the court ‘has in recent years consistently taken a more absolute line than the European Commission (and most of the Member States) in defence of fundamental privacy rights’,” it said. “Several witnesses pointed out that, in its two Schrems rulings, the CJEU had struck down previous EU adequacy arrangements with a partner as important as the United States. (The key issue in the strike-down was the risk of disproportionate access – and the nature of oversight of the access – by US national security and law enforcement agencies to personal data held by private entities, and the risk of this including transferred data from the EU.)” It added that several witnesses said that if the UK were to lose adequacy status, “they would expect the UK and European Commission to implement one or several immediate ‘workarounds’, to avoid the cliff-edge scenario and buy time in which to take steps that would see adequacy restored”. Suggested alternatives to data adequacy include the use of multilateral agreements and legal mechanisms such as Standard Contractual Clauses (SCC) or Binding Corporate Rules (BCR). However, doubt was cast on validity of the SCC route by Schrems II, which found although these were legally valid, companies still had a responsibility to ensure that those they shared the data with granted privacy protections equivalent to those contained in EU law. According to Owen Sayers – an independent security consultant and enterprise architect with more than 25 years of experience in delivering secure solutions to policing – there is a risk the EAC has collapsed the distinction between GDPR and LED adequacy by too closely aligning them in form, function and nature, when they are “structurally veery different” to one another. “Under GDPR you can quite simply transfer data if you have adequacy,” he said. “Under LED, it is very hard, and for some specific organisations is virtually impossible, to transfer data unless you have adequacy. “These sound quite similar conditions, but they’re poles apart – ‘you can do if’ is intrinsically permissive in nature; whereas ‘you cannot do unless’ is a barrier control. Even if you do have LED adequacy, you are then restricted as to who in your target country you wish to send that data to.” The EAC added there are a range of issues that would be of “interest and potential concern” to both the EC and CJEU as they consider the UK’s adequacy statuses. This includes potential divergence on data protection standards that would make it harder for people to exercise their data rights; the possibility that the UK government undermines end-to-end encryption; the independence and effectiveness of the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO); aspects of the UK’s national security regime under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, including data collection and retention, surveillance powers and practices, and the role of the Investigatory Powers Tribunal; and any legal cases which provide grounds for concern about UK data protection standards. The EAC also highlighted potential risks posed by onward transfers of data from the UK to other third countries, including under the UK-US Cloud Agreement. “All this means that government and public services generally need to take a hard look at their governance of data and AI deployment ahead of their ambitious plans for tech adoption in the public sector,” Clement-Jones told Computer Weekly.