Government is playing ‘psychic war’ in battle over end-to-end encryption

The government is playing a high-stakes game of chicken with technology companies by being “intentionally ambiguous” about the impact legislation going through Parliament that could undermine end-to-end encryption, a peer has claimed.

Liberal peer Richard Allan told the House of Lords yesterday that the government was playing a “psychic war” with technology companies in the hope that they would blink first by voluntarily agreeing to introduce tools that could scan the contents of encrypted messages and other concessions.

Lord Allan was speaking as peers considered amendments to the Online Safety Bill which has been widely criticised by technology companies for undermining end-to-end encrypted communications services used by politicians, journalists, human rights campaigners and the public to protect their communications.

He said that ministers had been careful to say that they have no intention of banning end-to-end encryption, but at the same time they have been silent on provisions in the Online Safety Bill that technology companies say will make it impossible to offer end-to-end encryption in the UK.

“The Government’s hope is that companies will blink first in the game of chicken and give them what they want, but it is at least as likely that the Government will blink first and have to abandon proposals, which risks discrediting their efforts as a whole,” he said.

“If nobody blinks, and we allow an unstoppable force to hit an immovable object, we could end up with the complete breakdown of key relationships and years of unproductive litigation,” he added.

Client-side scanning The Online Safety Bill will give the regulator, Ofcom, powers to require communications companies to install technology, known as client-side scanning (CSS), to analyse the content of messages for child sexual abuse and terrorism content before they are encrypted. Encrypted messaging companies, including Signal, WhatsApp, and Element, have said such a move would fundamentally weaken encryption, leave services open to hacking, and make it impossible to offer encrypted messaging services in the UK. Allan said that there were multiple ways that illegal content could come to the attention of the authorities without attacking encryption. The police and security services already have a range of intrusive surveillance tools regulated under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act that can compromise the devices of suspects, alongside powers to require people to grant access to their electronic devices. The Peer urged ministers to be clear about their intentions, and to state directly whether the government plans to impose technical requirements on messaging companies that would mean people in the UK will no longer be able to use truly secure end-to-end encrypted products. “That is not my preferred option, but it would at least allow for an orderly transition, if services choose to withdraw products from the UK market,” he said. The Lords heard that 40 million people in the UK use private messaging services every day. They include journalists, human rights and democracy activists in repressive regimes, who need to protect the safety of their contacts.