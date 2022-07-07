Tech companies face pressure over end-to-end encryption in Online Safety Bill

Technology companies that offer encrypted messaging services, such as WhatsApp, could be required to introduce technology to identify child sexual abuse (CSA) material or risk the threat of large fines.

Home secretary Priti Patel yesterday published an amendment to the draft Online Safety Bill that will give powers to regulators to require tech companies to develop or roll out new technologies to detect harmful content on their platforms.

The move will impact companies such as Facebook, owner of WhatsApp, which has faced repeated attacks from government ministers over its plans to introduce end-to-end encrypted messaging services on its Facebook Messenger and Instagram services.

“Child sexual abuse is a sickening crime,” said Patel. “We must all work to ensure criminals are not allowed to run rampant online and technology companies must play their part and take responsibility for keeping our children safe.

“Privacy and security are not mutually exclusive – we need both, and we can have both, and that is what this amendment delivers.”

The amendment requires technology companies to use their “best endeavours” to identify, and to prevent people seeing, CSA material posted publicly or sent privately.

Telecommunications regulator Ofcom will have the power to impose fines of up to £18m or 10% of the turnover of companies that fail to comply under the amendment.