IT experts issue new warnings over Online Safety Bill plans to weaken end-to-end encryption

Plans by the government in the Online Safety Bill to require tech companies to scan encrypted messages will damage the UK’s reputation for data security, the UK’s professional body for IT has warned.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, which has 70,000 members, said that government proposals in the new laws to compromise end-to-end encryption are not possible without creating systemic security risks and in effect bugging millions of phone users.

The warning, in a study by the BCS Fellows Technical Advisory Group, comes as the controversial bill introducing new powers to monitor encrypted communications for child abuse and other illegal content returns for its third reading in the House of Lords.

The BCS argues in The Online Safety Bill and the role of technology in child protection, produced by a panel of 21 technology experts, that the government is seeking to impose a technical solution on a problem that can only be solved by broader interventions from police, social workers, and educators.

Some 70% of BCS members say they are not confident that it is possible to have both truly secure encryption and the ability to check encrypted messages for criminal material.

The chair of the BCS Fellows Technical Advisory Group, Adam Leon Smith, told Computer Weekly that the government cannot rely on untested technology to meet the objectives of the Online Safety Bill, which aims to protect internet users from illegal or harmful content.

“The government is trying to legislate technology into existence. Rather than looking at broader approaches such as education, training and public awareness, it is looking for technology to solve the problems,” he said.

Economic impact The Online Safety Bill (OSB) gives the regulator Ofcom powers to require communications services to install “accredited technology” to inspect the contents of messages sent by end-to-end encrypted services for child abuse or terrorism content. Ofcom will have powers to impose scanning technology without requiring authorisation from a court or an independent judicial commissioner, in effect bypassing the existing safeguards governing surveillance in the UK’s Investigatory Powers Act 2016. The proposals have led to a backlash from encrypted messaging providers, including WhatsApp, Signal and Element, which have threatened to withdraw their services from the UK if the bill becomes law. The BCS’s expert group said the proposed legislation is likely to damage the UK’s international reputation on data security and its reputation as an effective regulator of technology. As well as undermining the market for products developed in the UK, the OSB would make the UK an insecure link in cross-border communications, it said. “My fear for individuals is they will be forced to use technologies which do not protect privacy but claim that they do. My fear for businesses in the UK is they will become second-class citizens compared to their trading partners in terms of data adequacy,” said Smith. In Australia, a 2021 study by the Internet Society found that the Australian Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Act 2018, better known as TOLA - which gave the state powers to require communications company to assist in providing access to encrypted data - had the potential to cost the Australian economy multiple billions of dollars and to undermine trust in digital services and the internet.

Client-side scanning Ofcom is expected to mandate technology known as client-side scanning to inspect the contents of communications sent by secure messaging services and mobile phones before they are encrypted. This would require communications service providers to install software capable of analysing messages and to send reports back either to a government agency or a technology provider. The BCS argues that client-side scanning would introduce a systemic vulnerability that could be exploited by criminals or hostile nation states that is likely to outweigh any benefit to law enforcement. BCS recommendations Policy makers need improved understanding of the technology issues posed by the Online Safety Bill, to avoid unintended consequences as the bill moves into law.

Legislation should address not just technical intervention, but also education, training of professionals, and public awareness programmes.

Online safety policies should aim to provide young people, their parents and advisers with an understanding of risks and how to mitigate them, rather than assuming technology will prevent those risks from arising.

Compromising end-to-end encryption used by popular messaging apps is not possible without introducing systemic risks and “bugging” millions of users’ phones.

Age-verification proposals are not yet proven to adequately prevent illegal access to material. Similarly, current detection of child sexual abuse material is highly unreliable.

The UK’s international reputation on data security is likely to decline with legislation that undermines encryption – as illustrated by public statements from WhatsApp and Signal. Another scanning technology under consideration, homomorphic encryption, which makes it possible to perform calculations on encrypted data to identify its content, would also weaken encryption. BCS experts are divided over how long it will take to develop a useable version of homomorphic encryption, with estimates ranging from a few years to 20 years, said Smith. “But it wouldn’t be end-to-end encryption. It would be a weakened version of it,” he added.

Privacy trade-off should be proportionate The trade-off proposed by the Online Safety Bill, which will weaken the privacy of all citizens, including children, according to the BCS report, should be evidence based and proportionate to the problem. Although end-to-end encryption has grown significantly since 2015, it has not lead to a decrease in UK prosecutions for images of abuse. And in Germany a study by the Max Planck Institute showed that increased digital surveillance did not lead to an increase in criminal convictions. At the same time police have shown that they have been able to penetrate fully encrypted communications systems following a series of cross-border operations to harvest messages from the EncroChat and Sky ECC phone networks and other encrypted services.