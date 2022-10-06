Proposals for scanning encrypted messages should be cut from Online Safety Bill, say researchers

Proposals in the Online Safety Bill to give the telecoms regulator Ofcom powers to mandate technology companies to use scanning software to monitor encrypted messages for illegal content should be dropped, it was claimed this week.

According to Cambridge University professor of security engineering, Ross Anderson, proposals that could require tech companies to use software to bulk scan messages on encrypted services such as WhatsApp to catch violent criminals were “entirely implausible”.

A policy paper written by Anderson and Sam Gilbert argues that using artificial intelligence (AI)-based scanning to examine the content of messages would raise an unmanageable number of false alarms and prove “unworkable”.

The paper, which was presented at a panel discussion by the Adam Smith Institute at the Conservative Party Conference, argues that although the Online Safety Bill is right to impose a duty of care on technology and social media companies, the cost of some of its proposed measures would outweigh any benefits.

Anderson and Gilbert argue that “last resort” powers in the draft bill for Ofcom to mandate tech companies to use “proactive technologies”, such as client-side scanning, should be abandoned.

They claim the technology is “technically ineffective and impractical as a means of mitigating violent online extremism and child sexual abuse material”.

The paper follows a discussion document by Ian Levy, technical director of the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and Crispin Robinson, technical director for cryptanalysis at GCHQ, in July 2022 that argued in favour of client-side scanning.

The GCHQ officials wrote that it was possible for tech companies to police encrypted messaging services for possible child abuse while still preserving the privacy and security of the people who use them.

Their proposals were criticised by Facebook owner Meta, academics and campaign groups.

Online Safety Bill The Online Safety Bill aims to protect people who use online services from material which is legal but harmful, by giving a duty of care to large technology companies that provide online services, in addition to a responsibility to remove illegal content. The bill creates high compliance costs that only large technology companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter will be able to pay for, according to Anderson and Gilbert. But they argue that the Online Safety Bill should be extended to cover online gaming platforms, which can expose children to financial risks and abuse by older players. Ofcom has indicated that it expects to regulate between 30 and 40 service providers, which could face fines of 10% of their annual turnover or £18m, whichever is the greatest, for failing to comply with codes of conduct. Repeat offenders could be blocked.

Child protection According to the paper, some online service providers, such as Gmail and Facebook, already scan communications for images that are known to be illegal. Some services have recently started to use AI to scan for unknown images that might be illegal, but the technology has a higher error rate, resulting in a large number of false negatives and false positives. In one case, when a father took a picture of his son at the request of a nurse, he later received a visit from the police and lost access to his Google accounts because the company’s AI had flagged the photograph as abusive.