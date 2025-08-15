The UK’s Online Safety Act explained: what you need to know

The UK’s Online Safety Act became law in October 2023 with the aim to enhance online safety for all internet users, particularly children, by placing obligations on service providers that either host user-generated content or provide search engine functionality.

Under their new obligations, more than 100,000 companies – including social media platforms, online forums, messaging services and video-sharing sites – are required to proactively prevent their users from seeing illegal or harmful content. This includes assessing the risks of such content appearing on their platforms, implementing “robust” age limits for the accessing of certain content and quickly removing the offending content when it does appear.

Failure to comply with the OSA’s measures can result in significant penalties for service providers. Online harms regulator Ofcom, for example, has the power to impose substantial fines (10% of a company's global revenue or £18m, whichever is higher), and may require payment providers or advertisers to stop working with the platform.

Senior managers for online platforms can also face criminal liability for failing to comply with Ofcom's information requests, or for not ensuring their company adheres to child safety duties, while the regulator itself can also conduct audits and direct companies to take specific steps to improve their online safety measures.

How Ofcom would regulate the act was set out in its December 2024 Illegal Harms Codes and Guidance, which went into effect and became enforceable on 17 March 2025. Under the codes, Ofcom expects any internet services that children can access (including social media networks and search engines) to carry out robust age checks, to configure their algorithms to filter out the most harmful content from these children’s feeds and implement content moderation processes that ensure swift action is taken against this content.

However, since its inception, the OSA has faced a number of criticisms, including for vague and overly broad definitions of what constitutes “harmful content”, and the threat it poses to encrypted communications.

There has also been extensive debate about whether the OSA is effective in practice, particularly since age verification measures went live in late July 2025 that require platforms to verify users’ ages to access certain content or sites, and in the wake of the 2024 Southport Riots where online misinformation played a key role in the spread of violence.

Age verification measures Since 25 July 2025, online service providers have been required to put in place age checks to ensure children are unable to access pornography, self-harm, suicide or eating disorder-related content that could be harmful to them. The plans for “robust age checks” were outlined in Ofcom’s May 2024 draft online child safety rules, which contained more than 40 other measures tech firms would need to implement by 25 July to comply with their new legal obligations under the act. While much of the media focus since the deadline has been on the age-gating of porn sites, the change has also affected social media firms, dating apps, live streamers and some gaming companies. The methods these services can use to assure people’s ages are varied, and can include facial age estimation technologies, open banking, photo-ID matching, digital identity services or credit card checks. However, since the age gate deadline on 25 July, online searches for virtual private networks (VPNs) – which encrypt a user’s connection to the internet, allowing them to bypass the OSA’s measures – have skyrocketed, with Proton alone reporting a 1800% spike in daily sign-ups for its VPN service in the UK, and VPN apps topping the Apple store’s download charts. The Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA), on the other hand, said there has also been a sharp increase in additional age checks in the UK since age gating was introduced, with five million additional checks being carried out a day since then. As it stands, the OSA places no limits on age verification providers from distributing, profiling or monetising the personal data of UK residents going through verification, although Ofcom notes on its website it may refer providers to the data regulator if it believes an age verification company has not complied with data protection law. Some internet users have expressed frustration that the choice of which age assurance technology to use lies solely with the platform, meaning to access its services they must hand over their sensitive personal data to a third party. While these firms are subject to UK data protection law, it is unclear how the OSA measures around age verification will interact with the Data Use and Access Act’s (DUAA) new “purpose limitation” rules that make it easier to process data outside of its originally intended use. The DUAA will also remove current protections against automated decision-making (ADM) so that they only apply to decisions that either significantly affect individuals or involve special category data, and introduce a list of “recognised legitimate interests” that organisations can use to process data without the need to conduct legitimacy assessments, which includes matters such as national security, prevention of crime and safeguarding. There are also concerns with the OAS that political content is being censored in the name of protecting children, with reports of Palestine-related content being placed behind age verification walls on X and Reddit. Other reported examples of legitimate speech being removed as a result of age-gating at scale include users being unable to access content related to Alcoholics Anonymous and other addiction support, medical cannabis, the war in Ukraine, and even images of historical art, such as Francisco de Goya’s 19th-century painting Saturn Devouring His Son. Some civil society groups and academics have also expressed concern that Ofcom’s guidance on the OSA so far incentivises platforms to adopt a “bypass strategy”, whereby they are encouraged to moderate content in ways that are more restrictive than necessary to avoid potential fines. This approach could lead to the over-removal of legitimate speech while potentially restricting users' freedom of expression.