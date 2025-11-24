Chief data officers hire for tech innovation

While the role of chief digital officer (CDO) is regarded as quite diverse, a study from Deloitte suggests CDO’s recognise the need for a strong data strategy, regardless of whether their organisation’s operational model is centralised or decentralised.

Deloitte noted that it’s important for CDOs to outline a clear direction of travel for data in their organisation, to enable a cohesive approach to data and avoid common challenges that arise from siloed operations and duplicated effort.

According to Deloitte, a clear, documented and shared vision is therefore a key tool, enabling CDOs to articulate how data should be used in their organisation to drive performance and achieve the organisation’s strategic objectives.

The company’s Chief data officer survey 2025, based on a poll of 81 CDOs, reported that 70% of respondents are either implementing artificial intelligence (AI) systems or conducting experimental proof-of-concept projects to understand its potential.

Deloitte noted that while few CDOs indicate that AI is transforming their organisations currently – the data shows a positive indication that CDOs are looking to move towards utilising AI, and further development of AI capabilities are therefore required to drive this.

The research found that CDOs in organisations with higher perceived data management maturity demonstrate a strategic shift towards leveraging data for business value. Over two-thirds (67%) of respondents said their leading priority is AI or generative AI (GenAI), reflecting a drive to exploit cutting-edge technologies. This is closely followed by the development of data products (56%), underscoring an emphasis on creating tangible, value-driven offerings from their data assets.

For CDOs operating in organisations with lower perceived data management maturity, 63% of CDOs put data governance as the top priority, followed by data strategy (41%) and data quality (33%). Deloitte noted that these results illustrate the foundational effort needed to build reliable, well-managed data assets.

Read more about chief digital officers Holland & Barrett CDO preparing a Michelin star-worthy data strategy: Holland & Barrett’s chief data officer discusses the framework – and reasons – behind the retailer’s multi-layered data strategy.

How AI-driven digital ecosystems can improve sustainability: In this podcast, Schneider Electric CDO Peter Weckesser says integrating AI, IoT sensors and digital twins can improve energy efficiency to curb global warming.

Deloitte reported that those organisations with high data maturity tend to focus on hiring more AI, GenAI and machine learning skills to establish technical capabilities, as well as communication to be able to sell to the wider organisation.

In those organisations with low data maturity, there is a focus on hiring change management, data engineering and data culture skills, providing an indication of the further transformation that may be underway on the journey towards achieving higher data maturity.

“Organisations are clearly doubling down on data, rapidly increasing their data maturity and literacy to gain crucial competitive advantage,” said Andy Whitton, data, privacy and analytics partner at Deloitte. “This is positioning the CDO role as a pivotal and increasingly influential force across the C-suite, helping to drive sustained growth.”

Deloitte reported that when comparing priorities to last year, around one-third of CDOs listed data strategy as a top priority, with a similar proportion acknowledging it as one of their three key priorities in 2025. It noted that this consistency reflects the continued importance of data as a strategic asset for an organisation to gain competitive advantage and remain at the forefront of digital transformation.

“Those CDOs championing AI and GenAI are anticipating significantly faster benefits, particularly in productivity, highlighting the immediate impact these technologies can deliver,” said Whitton.