Misinformation runs deeper than social media

On 29 July 2024, in a story that has now become seared into the British psyche, Axel Rudakubana murdered three children at a Taylor Swift dance class in the Merseyside town of Southport. All three were under 10 years old.

Hours later, faux news accounts and far-right figures on social media began to spread misinformation about the attack, most notably that the perpetrator was Ali Al-Shakati, a Muslim migrant and new arrival to the country. By 3pm the day after the attack, that false name had received more than 30,000 mentions on X and was even recommended to app users as a “trending topic” by X’s algorithm.

Far-right organisers and groups used the traction of those stories to organise a march in Southport that quickly became violent, with participants throwing bricks and bottles at a local mosque, while also setting cars and police vans alight after police were deployed to protect the building. Soon, the violence spread to mosques and hotels that house asylum seekers across the country. When those couldn’t be found, far-right rioters burned down libraries, Citizens Advice Bureaus or cars owned by care workers instead. Before the violence died down, immigration lawyers began to flee towns after receiving death threats from the far right.

In the weeks that followed, the focus increasingly shifted to social media’s role in the tragedy. It was, after all, misinformation spread through sites like X that first lit the fire for baseless claims that the attacks were conducted by a foreign migrant. In the aftermath of the attacks, the government cracked down, with prison sentences for those who stirred up racial hatred and violence, as well as for spreading dangerous misinformation digitally.

But in all the mainstream debate on the perils of misinformation, there’s been precious little focus on exactly how this problem has come about, and whether some of the root causes run a lot deeper than many would like to admit.

The psychology of misinformation “Obviously, misinformation played an important role,” says Stephan Lewandowsky, a psychologist at the University of Bristol who specialises in misinformation. “In this instance, the link between the specific false information that was spread on social media and the actions by the rioters afterwards was so unique and precise that it’s very difficult to deny.” That kind of direct causality is rare in our complex and overstated information ecosystem, where individual direct drivers of events can be hard to pinpoint. But the story is more complicated than social media inventing misinformation. “From the beginning of recorded history, you find that a lot of communication happens through fiction. It’s like we’re telling each other stories to communicate things,” says Walter Scheirer, author of A history of fake things on the internet. Scheirer argues that much of human communication is more about expressing an idea or belief than it is about a factual recollection of events. The main difference now is that social media has changed the size of the audience and gives largely equal credence to any voice, meaning you can give this “enormous megaphone to anybody”. Some deep psychological needs draw people to conspiratorial theories, according to Karen Douglas, an expert in the psychology of conspiracy theories at the University of Kent. Narratives, like those around the Southport murders, help people meet both epistemic needs – the desire for “clarity and certainty” – and existential needs – the desire to “feel safe and to have some control” over things that are happening. Given that, they can often be hard to dislodge. “People are looking for ways to understand what is going on and they don’t like the uncertainty that often surrounds unfolding events. Also, a simple explanation is often not very appealing. People assume that there must somehow be a bigger explanation, or more going on than people know about,” she explains. “Once conspiracy theories are out there, they are difficult to quell, especially when some of the facts are still unknown. Even after that, once people believe in a conspiracy theory, it is often difficult to convince them otherwise.”