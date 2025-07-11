UK online safety regime ineffective on misinformation, MPs say

The UK’s Online Safety Act (OSA) is failing to address “algorithmically accelerated misinformation” on social media platforms, leaving the public vulnerable to a repeat of the 2024 Southport riots, MPs have warned.

Following an inquiry into online misinformation and harmful algorithms, the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee (SITC) has identified “major holes” in the UK’s online safety regime when it comes to dealing with the viral spread of false or harmful content.

Highlighting the July 2024 Southport riots as an example of how “online activity can contribute to real-world violence”, the SITC warned in a report published on 11 July 2025 that while many parts of the OSA were not fully in force at the time of the unrest, “we found little evidence that they would have made a difference if they were”.

It said this was due to a mixture of factors, including weak misinformation-related measures in the act itself, as well as the business models and opaque recommendation algorithms of social media firms.

“It’s clear that the Online Safety Act just isn’t up to scratch,” said SITC chair Chi Onwurah. “The government needs to go further to tackle the pervasive spread of misinformation that causes harm but doesn’t cross the line into illegality. Social media companies are not just neutral platforms but actively curate what you see online, and they must be held accountable. To create a stronger online safety regime, we urge the government to adopt five principles as the foundation of future regulation.”

These principles include public safety, free and safe expression, responsibility (including for both end users and the platforms themselves), control of personal data, and transparency.

The SITC also made specific recommendations, such as creating “clear and enforceable standards” for the digital advertising ecosystem that incentivises the amplification of false information, and introducing new duties for platforms to assess and deal with misinformation-related risks. “In order to tackle amplified disinformation … the government and Ofcom should collaborate with platforms to identify and track disinformation actors, and the techniques and behaviours they use to spread adversarial and deceptive narratives online,” said MPs.