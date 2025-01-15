Davos 2025: Misinformation and disinformation are most pressing risks, says World Economic Forum

Misinformation and disinformation pose the greatest risk to countries, businesses and individuals, over the next two years.

The rise of fake news, the decline of fact checking on social media, and the growth of AI-generated deep fakes threaten to erode trust and deepen divisions between countries, the World Economic Forum said today.

The vulnerability of governments, businesses and society to AI-generated fake narratives will be one of the key risks under discussion when business leaders, politicians, academics and non-government organisations meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos from 20 to 24 January.

The World Economic Forum’s Global risks report 2025, which draws on the views of 900 business, academic, government and civil society leaders, and over 11,000 businesses, paints a gloomy picture of countries becoming more isolated, growing risks of armed conflict, and worsening environmental problems over the next two years.

“Rising geopolitical tensions, a fracturing of global trust and the climate crisis are straining the global system like never before,” said Mirek Dušek, managing director of the World Economic Forum.

“In a world marked by deepening divides and cascading risks, global leaders have a choice: to foster collaboration and resilience, or face compounding instability. The stakes have never been higher,” he added.

Most severe risks over the next two years

With wars underway in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan, further armed conflict is the most pressing immediate risk in 2025.

Extreme weather events, geo-economic confrontation in the form of trade wars and tariffs, and the spread of misinformation and disinformation on social media, dominate the short-term risks.

The WEF is less optimistic about the longer-term outlook with most experts predicting more severe turbulence by 2035, driven by environmental, technology, and social challenges.

More extreme weather events, shortages of natural resources, and the collapse of ecosystems and the health and ecological impacts of pollution feature in the top 10 longer-term risks, alongside the risks of AI and the growth of misinformation and disinformation.

Surveillance The WEF warned that as the computing power available to governments and technology companies continues to rise there was a risk of greater surveillance on citizens by governments and businesses, posing risks to privacy. When managed responsibly, the collection of data about citizens can provide better public services but without effective legal safeguards in place there is a risk data will be misused. However, citizens are often unaware how their data is collected, used and stored, limiting their ability to make informed decisions, it said.

Supply chains are vulnerable With geopolitical volatility likely to continue over the next two years, organisations will need to check how vulnerable their supply chains and assess the reputational risks of buying from suppliers from countries in conflict. How global risks are interconnected Carolina Klint, chief commercial cfficer for Europe at Marsh McLennan and a contributor to the report, said that increasing protectionism by countries will pose profound threats to “already fragile and stretched” global supply chains. That is likely to be exacerbated by measures to restrict the export of data between countries and a rise in malicious cyber-attacks, she said. “By taking proactive steps to enhance supply chain resilience and invest in robust cybersecurity, businesses will be better placed to navigate these challenges and position themselves for success in an increasingly complex and fractured global risk landscape,” she added. Peter Giger, group chief risk officer of Zurich Insurance Group, said that with global warming exceeding 1.5°C for the first time in 2024, the stakes were “sky high”. “Already today we must focus on environmental risks – from extreme weather to biodiversity loss. Immediate action is critical to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, and to build resilience. The costs of inaction and the lack of global cooperation are having an adverse impact,” he said. “The biggest risk would be to sit back now and say there's nothing we can do. It’s not too late,” he added. The WEF’s call to action to tackle bias in AI Organisations should use AI models that minimise bias and take steps to remove bias from data before, during and after training AI models, the World Economic Forum said today There is a “pressing need” to “upskill” developers, data scientists and policy makers, to ensure they keep up with latest the developments in de-biasing, the WEF said in its Global Risks Report. Governments, civil society, and academics should collaborate to create comprehensive training programmes for AI practitioners and policy makers its experts advised. The WEF said that there is an urgent need for public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the risks posed by disinformation, misinformation, privacy, AI and cyber-threats. It also calls for governments and organisations to set up supervisory boards for AI and introduce human oversight into AI decision-making. AI-generated content should be labelled through digital watermarking, and information on data practices, safety policies and the potential risks of AI models should be made publicly available.