Braverman puts pressure on Meta to pause end-to-end encryption plans

Home secretary Suella Braverman is stepping up pressure on Meta over its plans to roll out end-to-end encrypted message services on Facebook and Instagram.

The government claims that plans by the social media company to introduce encrypted messaging services will have a “catastrophic impact” on the ability of police to detect and prosecute child sexual abuse.

Braverman is challenging Meta to “urgently commit” to using technology to introduce safety measures to protect children from sexual abuse or to abandon its planned roll-out of end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging services.

The home secretary’s campaign is backed by charities, including the NSPCC, the Marie Collins Foundation and the Internet Watch Foundation.

“Meta has failed to provide assurances that they will keep their platforms safe from sickening abusers. They must develop appropriate safeguards to sit alongside their plans for end-to-end encryption,” said Braverman. “I have been clear time and time again, I am not willing to compromise on child safety.”

Tech firms claim Online Safety Bill will undermine encryption Braverman’s intervention comes as the controversial Online Safety Bill, which gives communications regulator Ofcom powers to require encrypted messaging providers to install “accredited technology” to scan messages for illegal content, was passed into law. Technology companies and civil society groups argue that the new powers will introduce weaknesses that undermine encryption and could be exploited by hackers and rogue nation states. Companies that offer encrypted messaging and email, including Proton, Signal and Element, have threatened to pull out of the UK if the plans are enacted. “If Meta implements end-to-end encryption as planned, it will make their platforms less safe for children and massively reduce our collective ability to protect them” James Babbage, NCA Meta has announced plans to move its Facebook and Instagram messaging services to end-to-end encryption by the end of this year. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said that if Meta proceeds with its plans to introduce encryption, the loss of criminal referrals from Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct services could mean that thousands of criminals could go undetected. NCA director general James Babbage said Meta has supported law enforcement by referring instances of sexual abuse to the authorities. “However, if Meta implements end-to-end encryption as planned, it will make their platforms less safe for children and massively reduce our collective ability to protect them,” he said. “We are not asking for new or additional law enforcement access, we simply ask that Meta retains the ability to keep working with us to identify and help prevent abuse. This collaboration remains absolutely vital.”