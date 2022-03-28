IT professionals wary of government campaign to limit end-to-end encryption

IT professionals have spoken out against a government-backed campaign to limit end-to-end encryption, arguing that it will not make the world safer and is likely to cause more harm than good.

In a survey carried out by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, 78% of industry professionals said they did not believe restricting the use of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in messaging would protect users.

The poll of 1,000 IT professionals was launched in response to the UK government-backed No Place to Hide campaign, which warns that further roll-out of end-to-end encryption would make it more difficult to police child sexual abuse.

The Home Office-backed campaign claims that social media sites are “willfully blindfolding” themselves to child sexual abuse by introducing end-to-end encryption on messaging services.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, has come in for particular criticism over its plans to introduce end-to-end encryption to its Instagram and Facebook messenger services.

End-to-end encryption is already widely available in messaging apps such as Signal, Telegram, Wickr and Meta’s WhatsApp, which offer varying degrees of security, depending on how they are configured.

A steering group of charities, led by Barnardo’s, the Lucy Faithful Foundation, the Marie Collins Foundation and SafeToNet, are driving the work. Police forces, including the National Crime Agency (NCA), are also backing the campaign.

“Rolling out end-to-end encryption without safety measures in place would be like turning the lights off on the ability to identify child sex abusers online. These plans will mean that social media companies can no longer see the abuse that happens on their platforms,” the campaign groups said in January.