Ofcom publishes Online Safety Roadmap

Online harms regulator Ofcom has published an Online Safety Roadmap, provisionally setting out its plans to implement the UK’s forthcoming internet safety regime.

The Online Safety Bill – which has passed committee stage in the House of Commons and is subject to amendment as it passes through the rest of the parliamentary process – will impose a statutory “duty of care” on technology companies that host user-generated content or allow people to communicate, meaning they would be legally obliged to proactively identify, remove and limit the spread of both illegal and “legal but harmful” content, such as child sexual abuse, terrorism and suicide material.

Failure to do so could result in fines of up to 10% of their turnover by Ofcom, which was confirmed as the online harms regulator in December 2020.

The Bill has already been through a number of changes. When it was introduced in March 2022, for example, a number of criminal offences were added to make senior managers liable for destroying evidence, failing to attend or providing false information in interviews with Ofcom, and for obstructing the regulator when it enters company offices for audits or inspections.

At the same time, the government announced it would significantly reduce the two-year grace period on criminal liability for tech company executives, meaning they could be prosecuted for failure to comply with information requests from Ofcom within two months of the Bill becoming law.

Ofcom’s roadmap sets out how the regulator will start to establish the new regime in the first 100 days after the Bill is passed, but is subject to change as it evolves further.

The roadmap noted that, upon Ofcom receiving its powers, the regulator will quickly move to publish a range of material to help companies comply with their new duties, including draft codes on illegal content harms; draft guidance on illegal content risk assessments, children’s access assessments, transparency reporting and enforcement guidelines; and consultation advice to the government on categorisation thresholds.

Targeted engagement It will also publish a consultation on how Ofcom will determine who pays fees for online safety regulation, as well as start its targeted engagement with the highest-risk services. “We will consult publicly on these documents before finalising them,” it said. “Services and other interested stakeholders should therefore be prepared to start engaging with our consultation on draft codes and risk assessment guidance in Spring 2023. “Our current expectation is that the consultation will be open for three months. Services and stakeholders can respond to the consultation in this timeframe should they wish to do so. We will also have our information gathering powers and we may use these if needed to gather evidence for our work on implementing the regime.” It added the first illegal content codes are likely to be issued around mid-2024, and that they will come into force 21 days after this: “Companies will be required to comply with the illegal content safety duties from that point and we will have the power to take enforcement action if necessary.”