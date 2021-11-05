Digital secretary calls for permanent online safety committee

A joint committee of MPs and peers should be established on a permanent basis to provide ongoing oversight of the Online Safety Bill and its implementation, and criminal sanctions for technology company executives should be expedited, digital secretary Nadine Dorries has said.

Addressing the joint Online Safety Bill committee, which was launched in July 2021 to scrutinise the government’s forthcoming online harms legislation, Dorries said the fast-paced nature of change in the technology sector means the Bill is exceptional in the level of Parliamentary scrutiny required going forward.

Under the Bill’s statutory “duty of care”, tech companies that host user-generated content or allow people to communicate will be legally obliged to proactively identify, remove and limit the spread of both illegal and legal but harmful content – such as child sexual abuse, terrorism and suicide material – or they could be fined up to 10% of their turnover by the online harms regulator, Ofcom.

The government has claimed the Bill will safeguard freedom of expression, increase the accountability of tech giants and protect users from harm online.

“The Bill requires Ofcom to publish accounts and to publish an annual report,” Dorries told MPs and peers. “It requires us to review the Bill in two to five years. It also requires of Ofcom to appear before the DCMS committee when it is scheduled – I don’t see any of those requirements as enough.

“I think that there is a role for a committee like yours, in the same way that the Human Rights Joint Committee does, to continue to work to scrutinise this Bill moving forward… the question I’ve asked repeatedly is, this Bill holds platforms to their own terms and conditions – what if they decide the day after this Bill becomes an Act to change their terms and conditions? That is why I think it’s important… that we keep this watching brief on this Bill going forward.”

Dorries added that while social media platforms have claimed over many years that they do abide by their own rules, it is clear that they do not. “I think it would be an incredibly bold platform to decide, after all they’ve said in the past, that they would change [terms and conditions and] the whole basis on which they operate,” she said.

Ensuring compliance To ensure greater compliance with the provisions of the Bill by tech companies, Dorries further added that criminal liability for tech company executives – which is included in the draft version but with a grace period of two years to allow them to prepare for the changes – should be introduced within “three to six months” of the Bill’s assent. “That is subject to being probed and examined by Parliamentary counsel and others, but that’s certainly what I’m looking to put in the Bill,” she said. “Platforms know now, they know today. They know what they’re doing wrong… why would we give them two years to change what they can change today – remove your harmful algorithms today and you will not be subjected, named individuals, to criminal liability and prosecutions.” In the Autumn Budget and Spending Review for 2021, announced in late October, more than £110m was allocated for the government’s new online safety regime. In response to Computer Weekly’s request for a breakdown of how the funds will be used to support the implementation of the Bill, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it has nothing more to add at this time.