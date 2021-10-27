Budget: Cloud and data added to R&D tax credits, tech skills and digital boost for departments

New changes to the UK’s research and development (R&D) tax relief scheme to include cloud computing and data costs were announced today as part of a number of measures relating to technology set out in the Autumn Budget and Spending Review (SR) for 2021.

Announcing the changes under the government’s ambition to make the UK “a science and technology superpower”, chancellor Rishi Sunak said the tax credits modernisation is aimed at stimulating greater private sector innovation and is part of a plan to make the country’s R&D reliefs “fit for purpose”.

Sunak said the UK has the second-highest spending on R&D tax relief in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), but “it’s not working as well”, as the national business investment in R&D is less than half the OECD average. The chancellor said a review of the reasons for that has been conducted and the issues identified related to the scope of the reliefs and an insufficient focus on domestic businesses.

“The reliefs need to reflect how businesses conduct research in the modern world,” said Sunak, announcing the expansion of the scope of reliefs to include cloud and data costs – something that “many companies have called for”.

Commenting on the changes, Julian David, chief executive of TechUK, said the extension of tax reliefs to cover cloud computing and data costs is something the trade organisation has been campaigning for “for some time”. He added that this is a government recognition of how companies operate currently and that smaller businesses that use cloud computing and data-driven technologies have increased their annual turnovers in excess of £250,000.

“The chancellor’s plan to reform the R&D tax credit system to allow businesses to better utilise data and cloud computing services is a major upgrade to the UK’s support for research and development, marking a major step toward boosting UK productivity,” said David.

Sunak also noted that another problem with the current relief system is that companies currently claim UK R&D tax relief of about £48bn, yet UK business investment is at £26bn. “We are subsidising billions of pounds of R&D that isn’t even happening here in the United Kingdom,” he said. “That’s unfair on British taxpayers.

“The current R&D tax relief arrangement puts us out of step with places like Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland and the US, which have all focused their R&D tax reliefs on domestic activity.”

The chancellor added that the UK government is planning to do the same and incentivise greater investment in the country from April 2023.

As part of his Budget announcements, Sunak said government yearly spending on R&D by the end of the current administration will reach £20bn, in addition to the cost of R&D tax reliefs.

This increase of 37% will meet costs such as the establishment of the new Advanced Research and Invention Agency with £800m by 2025-26, and a boost to late-stage innovation with an increase to the core budget for Innovate UK to £1bn, double the amount it received at the start of the current administration.

According to Sunak, total public investment in R&D is increasing from 0.7% of GDP in 2018 to 1.1% by the end of 2022. Making a comparison with other countries, he noted that the OECD average of investment is 0.7%.

More funding for entrepreneurship Other announcements in the Budget included new eligibility criteria for the government’s new scale-up, high-potential individual and global business mobility visas, which are hoped to attract highly skilled people and support inward investment. “A third of our science Nobel Laureates have been immigrants,” said Sunak. “Half of our fastest-growing companies have a foreign-born founder. So, an economy built on innovation must be open and attractive to the best and brightest minds.” In addition to plans to make the UK’s visa system “the most competitive in the world”, the government announced the launch of a new Global Talent Network, aimed at identifying, attracting and relocating the global talent in key science and tech sectors. The initiative will launch initially in the Bay Area and Boston in the US, and Bengaluru in India. The 2021 Spending Review will continue to fund the UK-wide Help to Grow schemes, which aim to provide world-class management training and support for digital adoption to more than 100,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It also supports the Made Smarter adoption programme to boost productivity of manufacturing SMEs through the use of advanced digital tools. Still on supporting entrepreneurs, the Autumn Budget included an additional commitment of £150m for regional angel investment as part of the government’s levelling-up agenda and aims “to make the UK the best place in the world to start, grow and invest in a business”. The boost to the angel fund is welcome, but more could be done for startups, said Nayan Gala, co-founder of startup investment bank JPIN VCATS. “The UK’s startup ecosystem in the regions will be pleased to see the increased funding for angel investors in the areas outside of London as this is a key area that is often overlooked, especially in the early stages,” he said. However, Gala noted that the community was expecting further support for this segment of the economy, given that tech startups create “an enormous amount of jobs and wealth for the UK Treasury, creating unicorns at a rate of roughly one a week”. He added: “There is a huge community of international investors and businesses who want to help the UK grow, both in its businesses and economically. Therefore, a focus on the post-Brexit legislation needed to facilitate international cooperation and investment will be vital.” The increased commitment to angel investment follows other initiatives led by the government around supporting tech startup growth, such as the launch in July 2021 of the £375m Future Fund: Breakthrough to boost growth-stage venture capital to UK-based R&D intensive companies.

Increase in skills investment The Budget also included an announcement of an increase of £3.8bn in skills spending. This rise of 42% in budgets relating to education will cover initiatives such as the roll-out of Institutes of Technology, as well as a four-fold increase in places for skills bootcamps, focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence AI) and cyber security. Commenting on the boost for skills bootcamps, Richard Petley, senior vice-president at Oracle UK, welcomed the announcements, noting that this is reflective of the current needs of the UK workforce. “From ambition to action, Rishi Sunak’s vow to make Britain ‘the most exciting place on the planet’ is coming to fruition,” he said. “It’s clear that this investment in artificial intelligence is an investment into the future of UK workers.” Petley cited Oracle’s own research that suggests 77% of working adults in the UK see technology as core to building their future. “Skills bootcamps will empower workers to identify skills they need to develop and guide their career development – helping to regain control of their lives and careers,” said Petley, adding that the task of building skills for the future is not just up to the government. “Businesses must also prioritise upskilling their workforce and unlocking the true potential of AI. After all, when employees thrive, businesses thrive too.” The government also announced that it will double the available scholarships for AI and data science master’s conversion courses with a £23m investment for under-represented groups.