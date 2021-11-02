CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
2 November 2021

What the Budget means for UK technology

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look through the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget and Spending Review to find what it means for the UK tech sector. As COP26 starts, we assess the green credentials of the IT industry. And we hear one CTO’s experiences of learning the privacy lessons of GDPR. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All