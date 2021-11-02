CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
What the Budget means for UK technology
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look through the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget and Spending Review to find what it means for the UK tech sector. As COP26 starts, we assess the green credentials of the IT industry. And we hear one CTO’s experiences of learning the privacy lessons of GDPR. Read the issue now.
Budget: Cloud and data added to R&D tax credits, tech skills and digital boost for departments
Rishi Sunak announces plans to incentivise private sector investment in research and development, attract global talent and boost the UK’s skills base
COP26: Is the tech sector ready to rise to climate challenge?
There is growing recognition that the tech sector produces mountains of e-waste and consumes significant amounts of energy and natural resources
Security Think Tank: Optimising privacy, post-GDPR
Airbus CyberSecurity CTO Paddy Francis explores the impact of regulation on data protection, and how it has changed how one goes about optimising data privacy in the enterprise
