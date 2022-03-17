Online Safety Bill introduced in Parliament

The UK government has brought its long-awaited Online Safety Bill (OSB) before Parliament, introducing new criminal sanctions for tech company executives and senior managers alongside further criminal offences.

As it currently stands, the OSB would impose a statutory “duty of care” on technology companies that host user-generated content or allow people to communicate, meaning they would be legally obliged to proactively identify, remove and limit the spread of both illegal and “legal but harmful” content.

Failure to do so could result in fines of up to 10% of their turnover by the online harms regulator, which was confirmed to be Ofcom in December 2020.

The government has claimed and maintains that the OSB will safeguard freedom of expression online, increase the accountability of tech giants and prevent some of the worst abuses online, including racist hate crimes. It has also claimed the OSB will help to keep children safe online.

Alongside its introduction to Parliament on 17 March 2022, the government also announced that it has significantly reduced the two-year grace period on criminal liability for tech company execs, meaning they could be prosecuted for failure to comply with information requests from Ofcom within two months of the OSB becoming law.

A number of new criminal offences have also been included to make senior managers liable for destroying evidence, failing to attend or providing false information in interviews with Ofcom, and for obstructing the regulator when it enters company offices for audits or inspections.

“The internet has transformed our lives for the better. It’s connected us and empowered us. But on the other side, tech firms haven’t been held to account when harm, abuse and criminal behaviour have run riot on their platforms. Instead, they have been left to mark their own homework,” said digital secretary Nadine Dorries.

“We don’t give it a second’s thought when we buckle our seat belts to protect ourselves when driving. Given all the risks online, it’s only sensible we ensure similar basic protections for the digital age. If we fail to act, we risk sacrificing the wellbeing and innocence of countless generations of children to the power of unchecked algorithms.”

The government previously introduced three new criminal offences to the OSB at the beginning of February 2022, and further expanded the number of “priority offences” that tech firms will have to proactively prevent in their services.

While terrorism and child sexual abuse were already included in the priority list, the government re-drafted it to include revenge porn, hate crime, fraud, the sale of illegal drugs or weapons, the promotion or facilitation of suicide, people smuggling, and sexual exploitation.

The government has also extended the scope of the OSB on a number of other occasions in 2022, adding measures to deal with anonymous abuse, obliging porn sites to verify their users are aged 18 or over, and placing a new legal duty on the largest social media firms to prevent fraudulent paid-for adverts from appearing on their services.

With the OSB now brought before Parliament, and the government has said it will approve exactly what kinds of “legal but harmful” content tech companies must tackle.