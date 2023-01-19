UK seeks to ban sharing ‘positive’ Channel crossing videos online

Technology companies could be forced to remove videos of people crossing the English Channel “which show that activity in a positive light”, while executives could face criminal sanctions for failing to protect children online, under proposed UK government amendments to the Online Safety Bill.

Announced in a statement by digital minister Michelle Donelan on 17 January, the first amendment seeks to expand the Bill’s list of “priority offences” – those which represent the most serious and prevalent illegal content or activity online, and which tech firms will be obliged to proactively prevent people from being exposed to – by incorporating existing immigration offences.

“The use of highly dangerous methods to enter this country, including unseaworthy or small and overcrowded boats and refrigerated lorries presents a huge challenge for us all,” said Donelan. “The situation needs to be resolved, and we will not hesitate to take action, wherever that can have the most effect – including through this bill, as Organised Crime Groups are increasingly using social media to facilitate migrant crossings.”

She added that while the bill already contains criminal liability provisions for senior managers for failure to comply with information notices from online harms watchdog Ofcom, the second amendment will introduce criminal liability for bosses who fail to comply with a notice to “end contravention [of the law]”, which is designed to deal with instances where senior managers have “consented or connived” to ignore the bill’s enforceable requirements around protecting children.

“While this amendment will not affect those who have acted in good faith to comply in a proportionate way, it gives the act additional teeth to deliver change and ensure that people are held to account if they fail to properly protect children,” she said.

Magdalena Zima, an associate in law firm Kingsley Napley’s criminal litigation team, said this amendment will make the legislation more effective in forcing compliance: “Even though the Bill is likely to face a long journey through the House of Lords, companies should start thinking about having a robust legal backup, not only to ensure they act lawfully when the bill is enacted, but also that they do not put their employees at risk of prosecution.”

Founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, Russ Shaw, however, said the criminal liability amendment was a distraction: “How directors would be held criminally liable is unclear and raises a number of legal issues that would further convolute the process. The addition of ‘director liability’ is an extreme proposal and would not solve the current problems.”

He added that while social media firms to “need to step up an invest in solving the issue…Ultimately, penalties must be impactful to change behaviour but must not be made personal. It’s important the government now gets to grips with what is a highly sensitive, contentious and significant piece of tech legislation.”