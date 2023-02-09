New Border Force unit to deploy more surveillance tech in Channel

A new Border Force unit set up to curb English Channel crossings will deploy a range of “new technologies” alongside 730 additional staff to bolster its existing surveillance capabilities, as the Home Office takes back Channel policing duties from the military.

The Home Office, which Border Force is a part of, said the introduction of the unit would consolidate the government’s Channel response under a single integrated structure, and that the additional staff and new technologies would help “deliver a more coordinated response in the Channel”.

The Home Office added this “bolstered response to curb migrant crossings” would begin immediately, building on the work of the UK armed forces, which took charge of Channel operations in early 2022 to counter small boat crossings.

Announced by prime minister Rishi Sunak in December 2022, the Small Boats Operational Command (SBOC) will introduce “air and maritime capabilities including new drones, boats, land-based radar and cameras”.

The Home Office added: “This will aid our ability to track vessels on the water, identify pilots and help to bring those responsible to justice.”

According to a contract published by the Home Office on 1 February 2023, flagged to Computer Weekly by procurement data firm Tussell, a £3.9m IT services contract has been also awarded to Deloitte for “Small Boats Operational Command continuous improvement”.

The order form notes the contract is for the provision of “transition and transformation leadership services” to SBOC, while the description mentions the work will include “continuous improvement solutions across three core workstreams”.

Computer Weekly contacted both Deloitte and the Home Office for information about what these three workstreams entail, and the kinds of technologies the partnership would be focusing on.

While Deloitte declined to comment, the Home Office did not respond by time of publication.

Petra Molnar, assistant director of the Refugee Law Lab and fellow at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center, said the deployment of more border surveillance technologies would not stop people from crossing the Channel: “Instead, people will be forced to take increasingly dangerous routes, leading to loss of life. We have seen similar surveillance-induced violence in the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas, as well as the US-Mexico border.

“Instead of investing in costly technologies, governments could be using this money to strengthen access to justice, services and psycho-social support for people who are exercising their internationally protected right to migrate and claim asylum, as protected by UK and EU legislation and international law.”