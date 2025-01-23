UK eVisa system problems persist despite repeated warnings

People are already having trouble proving their immigration status while travelling back to the country, just two weeks after the UK’s transition to an electronic visa (eVisa) system, despite repeated warnings from civil society and migrant support groups to the Home Office that these issues would occur.

On 31 December 2024, the immigration documents of millions of people living in the UK expired after being replaced with a real-time, online-only immigration status by the Home Office.

While the department has been issuing eVisas for several years – including to European Union (EU) citizens who applied to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) after Brexit, those applying for Skilled Work visas, and people from Hong Kong applying for the British National Overseas visa – paper documents have now been completely phased out.

However, according to a report in The Independent, many have already reported issues when flying back to the UK, with travellers coming from Germany, France, Malawi, Egypt and Cyprus all struggling to prove their immigration status to airport staff.

Others have reported issues in the UK as well, including with GPs not accepting the share codes issued via their UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) digital account, which people are supposed to be able to use to prove their immigration status when dealing with a range of third parties, including employers and letting agencies.

The issues are also affecting refugees, who are reportedly having problems connecting their passports to their online visa, according to digital rights groups supporting them.

Other refugees are also unable to set up or log into their UKVI accounts – which they need to set up a bank account, claim benefits or rent housing – as they have not been forwarded the necessary details by the Home Office.

Previous warnings Despite the problems now being faced, the Home Office has been repeatedly warned by civil society and migrant support groups about problems with the eVisa system. While these groups have directly proposed alternatives to the Home Office (such as the use of QR code or “stable token” systems), the department’s eVisa policy team insisted as far back as December 2023 that it will not “compromise on the real-time aspect” of the e-Visa checks, as “any check of an individual’s immigration status must be done in real time to reflect the current immigration status held” on its systems. “As we warned, people are having problems using e-Visas to travel back to the UK,” said the Open Right Group. “We asked the Home Office to make the simple change of allowing people to have a QR code. This could be saved or printed without having to rely on a flawed online-only system. “Many refugees are still waiting for their e-Visas,” it said. “Without them, they cannot work, set up a bank account, rent somewhere to live or claim benefits. The Home Office needs to sort out this mess urgently.” The Home Office has previously stated in the eVisa terms and conditions that it will take no liability for any problems or disruptions, and direct or indirect losses when using a UKVI account – including for “any information that is lost or corrupted while data is being transmitted, processed or downloaded from the UKVI account” – which ORG said implies the department “is already aware of the many technical issues with the eVisa scheme and is pre-emptively protecting itself against legitimate legal claims”. ORG and others have said the use of eVisas should be seen in the context of the UK’s “hostile environment” approach, which is intended to make life in the UK as difficult as possible for people choosing to live there.

Home Office response Computer Weekly contacted the Home Office about every claim made in the story. A spokesperson said: “eVisas bring significant benefits. They cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with, unlike a physical document, and also increase the UK immigration system’s security and efficiency. “We are continuously listening to concerns people have, and are working closely with airlines and international stakeholders to ensure the roll-out of eVisas is smooth.” The Home Office also referred Computer Weekly to a written statement made by migration and citizenship minister Seema Malhotra in December 2024, in which she recognised “areas of concern” with the eVisa system, noting: “We have decided to allow carriers to accept a BRP or EUSS BRC expiring on or after 31 December 2024 as valid evidence of permission to travel until at least 31 March.” “We recognise a small number of customers have experienced issues with their eVisas, which we are working hard to address,” she added, and encouraged those experiencing issues to contact the Home Office. “Where necessary, the Resolution Centre can enable individuals’ status to be verified through alternative means,” said Malhotra. “Customers can contact the Resolution Centre using an online webchat service or by phone.” She also highlighted Assisted Digital, “a free service provided by UKVI to support digitally excluded customers in creating their accounts” that provides support either over the phone or in face-to-face meetings for people who require assistance with IT-related aspects of the eVisa system.

Repeated warnings In September 2024, ORG described the online-only, real-time nature of the eVisa system – which trawls dozens of disparate government databases to generate a new immigration status each time someone logs in – as error-prone and “deeply problematic”. “When users enter their details to log into the Government View and Prove system [in their UKVI account], they are not accessing their status directly, but rather their credentials are being used to search and retrieve dozens of different records held on them across different databases,” it said, adding that research has identified over 90 different platforms and casework systems that immigration data may be pulled from in the UKVI ecosystem to determine a person’s status. “View and Prove uses an algorithmic and probabilistic logic to determine which data to extract and which e-records to use when it encounters multiple records, i.e. in instances where people have renewed or changed their immigration status, or appealed an incorrect decision,” it said. “It is these real-time and opaque automated checks that generate a person’s immigration status, which they can then share with an employer, landlord or international carrier.” ORG said users face multiple problems as a result of these design choices, including making it “impossible” for an individual to be certain that they will get a correct result on any particular occasion; increased potential for incorrect decisions as a result of people’s records being pulled from “numerous servers”; and the details of two different people being conflated or “entangled” in instances where they, for example, share the same name or date of birth. The Home Office has also been made aware of these issues by The3million, a grassroots organisation supporting EU citizens in the UK, which has extensively engaged with the department over eVisa issues since October 2021. According to the research highlighted by ORG – published in September 2024 by Monique Hawkins of The3million and Kuba Jablonowski, an algorithmic governance researcher at the University of Bristol – “the operational logic of online-only status is built around immigration application decisions, rather than applicants, and it uses an unstable identifier as the key to match and compute online status. Both these design decisions result in systemic error.”

Design issues The authors also note that despite “extensive” engagement from civil society groups, the Home Office is refusing to engage on the “substantive design issues” identified with its eVisa system; highlighting the eVisa policy teams’ response to The3million from December 2023. “The Home Office responses show the department is determined to maintain this system where status is being constantly rechecked, so any change in legal status is reflected in the proof of status,” wrote Hawkins and Jablonowski. “However, the side effect is that at least tens of thousands of status holders are unable to evidence their rights. “Crucially, no status holder can be certain they will be able to evidence rights at the point of check. Documented status provides a degree of certainty before status check, whereas computational status is only resolved in the moment of status check.” Speaking with Computer Weekly, Hawkins said that “while these entanglements and problems affect people randomly, across the board”, the issue still disproportionately affects certain people more than others. “As ever, more vulnerable people have far less agency [to fix the issue] and the impacts are much greater on them because, for example, they’re much more likely to be working in the gig economy, whereas people at the other end of the scale, if their status doesn’t work, an HR department and a lawyer can get involved, who can then contact the Home Office on their behalf … so the impacts are very disproportionate.” Jablonowski added that it’s unclear to them why the Home Office made the decision not to use a “stable unique identifier, like an NHS number equivalent for immigration services”, adding that while most people with immigration statuses are not affected, “we don’t know what the proportion of glitching to non-glitching statuses is. We wouldn’t claim it doesn’t work for most people, and there is an element of that calculation in the Home Office. It’s possible the error rate is too marginal.”