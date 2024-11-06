Starmer announces tech-enabled crackdown on people smuggling

UK prime minister Keir Starmer has committed an extra £75m to the recently established Border Security Command (BSC) to fund its acquisition and use of “state-of-the-art surveillance equipment”, as part of a wider clampdown on the “national security threat” of people smuggling gangs.

Speaking at the Interpol general assembly in Glasgow on Monday 4 November, Starmer said that the UK government will apply a counter-terrorism approach to border security in an attempt to end the “fragmentation” between policing, Border Force and intelligence agencies.

“The world needs to wake up to the severity of this challenge. I was elected to deliver security for the British people. And strong borders are a part of that. But security doesn’t stop at our borders,” he said.

“There’s nothing progressive about turning a blind eye as men, women and children die in the Channel. This is a vile trade that must be stamped out – wherever it thrives. So, we’re taking our approach to counter-terrorism, which we know works, and applying it to the gangs, with our new Border Security Command.”

The new investment in border security builds on £75m the UK government previously committed to the BSC in September 2024, which focused on unlocking “sophisticated new technology and extra capabilities”, such as covert cameras, monitoring technologies, new intelligence units, and improving intelligence and information flows between law enforcement bodies.

This means the overall investment into the BSC – which was set up in July 2024 to coordinate the work of the National Crime Agency (NCA), intelligence agencies, police forces, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force – will be £150m over the next two years.

The government outlined the additional £75m investment into the BSC will be used to boost the NCA’s technology and capabilities, including through the delivery of “advanced data exploitation”, using technology to boost collaboration with European partners, and providing it with a further 100 specialist investigators and intelligence officers.

The funding will also see the creation of a specialist intelligence unit to “cohere intelligence flows from key police forces”, and provide the 300 new staff to the BSC itself.

“Our new Border Security Command, with the investment set out today, will mean a huge step change in the way we target these criminal gangs,” said home secretary Yvette Cooper. “People smugglers and traffickers operate in networks across borders, that’s why we have launched a major boost to our cooperation with international partners including other European countries, the G7 and Europol, and why we are so pleased to be hosting the Interpol conference on tackling international crime in Glasgow today.”

Speaking on BBC Breakfast after the BSC funding announcement, Cooper said: “We need to make progress as fast as possible because no one should be making these dangerous boat crossings”, adding that small boat crossings are “undermining Britain’s border security and putting lives at risk”.