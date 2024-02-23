Home Office signs tech and data sharing deal with Frontex

The Home Office has signed a data sharing and technology-collaboration agreement with European Union (EU) border agency Frontex to crack down on small boats crossing the English Channel.

Signed on 23 February, the Home Office said the working arrangement will enhance both sides’ operational response to illegal migration by allowing for improved intelligence and information sharing, as well as collaboration on research and development (R&D) into technologies such as drones and airborne surveillance.

The agreement will also allow for enhanced operational and technical cooperation, which will include the sharing of best practice and training. In the short term, the Home Office said this could include work to analyse migratory flows across Europe and combat document fraud.

The Telegraph reported the deal will also enable Border Force officers to access live intelligence mapping of migrants’ movements across Europe, giving UK authorities eyes over the entirety of the bloc’s external borders.

“This government has a plan to break the model of the smuggling gangs, end the abuse of our asylum system and stop the boats,” said home secretary James Cleverly. “The plan is working, with crossings down by a third – but we must go further.

“Organised immigration crime and people smuggling are global challenges that require shared solutions and ambitions. Our landmark working arrangement between the UK and Frontex is another crucial step in tackling illegal migration, securing our borders and stopping the boats.”

Cleverly clarified to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the deal does not include provisions around returning migrants to other countries, adding that the government will be looking to sign separate returns agreements with more countries following the deal signed with Albania in December 2022.