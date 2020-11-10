Border technologies largely fail to respect human rights

Already-vulnerable migrants are being used as “testing grounds” for a host of migration “management” and surveillance technologies, but rather than promoting fairness and dignity, these tools are often used to trample on human rights, claims a research paper.

Published on 9 November by European Digital Rights (EDRi), the paper, Technological testing grounds: Migration management experiments and reflections from the ground up, looked at the intersection between migration and technology, identifying a number of trends in how tech is developed and deployed for border enforcement.

For example, it found that many migrants will often encounter artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies before even coming into contact with a border. This includes iris scanning and other biometric checkpoints being used in refugee camps, as well as social media scraping and cellphone tracking to screen immigration applications, bringing up questions of consent and how that extremely sensitive data is safeguarded.

Many migrants worldwide are also increasingly subject to automated decision-making systems and predictive data analytics, both before and after border crossings. But these technologies, the report noted, are often rolled out without the system being validated and with little or no governance or oversight, resulting in decisions that are still “opaque, discretionary, and hard to understand”.

“These technological experiments to augment or replace human immigration officers can have drastic results – in the UK, 7,000 students were wrongfully deported because a faulty algorithm accused them of cheating in a language acquisition text,” said the paper. “In the US, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency has worked with Palantir Technologies and other private companies to track and separate families and enforce deportations and detentions of people escaping violence in Central and Latin America.”

In early August, the UK Home Office was forced to scrap its “visa streaming” algorithm in response to the threat of legal action from the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) and digital rights group Foxglove, which claimed the tool helped to create a hostile environment for migrants.

“This streaming tool took decades of institutionally racist practices, such as targeting particular nationalities for immigration raids, and turned them into software,” said Chai Patel, legal policy director at JCWI, at the time. “The immigration system needs to be rebuilt from the ground up to monitor for such bias and to root it out.”

Autonomous surveillance drones, such as those used by European border and coast guard agency Frontex in the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, are also increasingly used to facilitate interceptions and pushbacks of boats in defiance of international maritime law, which is forcing people to take ever more dangerous routes.

“These technologies can have drastic results,” said the report. “For example, border control policies that use new surveillance technologies along the US-Mexico border have actually doubled migrant deaths.”

EU knowledge of migrant boats In his book Violent borders: Refugees and the right to move, Reece Jones, professor of geography at the University of Hawaii, said these kinds of operations and data-gathering practices “suggest that the European Union monitors the sea very carefully for vessels and is aware of most migrant boats travelling from the coast of Africa”. He added: “However, because officials do not want to encourage additional migration by rescuing people outside of the territorial waters of EU states, they often do not intervene until the boats reach shore or are very clearly in distress.” Jones further noted that globally, more than half of deaths at borders in the past decade have occurred at the edges of the EU, making it “by far the most dangerous border crossing in the world”. According to the report, the wider societal effect of these technology use cases is that people on the move are presupposed to be criminals unless proven otherwise, leading to a massive militarisation of border management and enforcement. “The opacity of border zones and transnational surveillance transform migration into a site of potential criminality that must be surveilled and managed to root out the ever-present spectre of terrorism and irregular migration,” it said.