CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

The dangers of breaking encryption

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we detail the concerns of the BCS and other IT experts about the UK’s Online Safety Bill’s proposals to weaken end-to-end message encryption. Our buyer’s guide continues to look at the issues around integrating software-as-a-service applications, with a particular eye to the proliferation of SaaS during the Covid pandemic. Red Hat’s CEO Matt Hicks retails the company’s efforts to support generative AI. And we discover how immersive technologies can shape a brave new world of training and design. Read the issue now.