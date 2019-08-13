CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

13 August 2019

How tech experts could earn millions as whistleblowers

In this week’s Computer Weekly, a tech expert is set to earn millions after successfully blowing the whistle on vulnerabilities in Cisco’s video surveillance software. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the issues around big data architecture. And we look at how the end of Windows 7 could spark a new era for desktop productivity. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

