CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Drilling into data to help the UK’s energy transition
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how data is accelerating the UK’s energy transition to net zero. With Windows 10 support ending next year, we examine the issues around preparing to upgrade to Windows 11. And we explore the key considerations when deploying artificial intelligence infrastructure to harness its full potential. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
CIO interview: Nic Granger, director of corporate and CFO, North Sea Transition Authority
Spending time with penguins in the Falkland Islands may not seem an obvious background for an IT leader, but it's worked for Nic Granger as she sets out to overhaul the way data is used in the oil and gas sector
-
An IT admin’s guide: Windows 10 end of support explained
In this guide, we look at what issues end user computing IT teams need to consider when migrating from Microsoft Windows 10 to Windows 11