CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

How Ocado pushes technological boundaries
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to Ocado’s CTO about how the e-commerce company pushes technological boundaries. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at the importance and technical challenges of data integration. There’s a growing dispute over the use of end-to-end encryption – we look at the differing perspectives. Read the issue now.
CTO interview: James Donkin, Ocado Technology
Ocado is a cloud-first business and develops its own software cloud-natively, but some things need to be processed on-premise or at the edge
Data integration dogged by complexity and vital to business
Integrating data is one of the thorniest challenges in business intelligence and analytics – achieving it is technically and organisationally complex, while it is gaining in importance all the time
ICO criticises government-backed campaign to delay end-to-end encryption
Data protection watchdog warns that delaying end-to-end encryption will put children at risk
