European Commission should rescind UK data adequacy

Seven civil society organisations are calling on European Commissioner Michael McGrath to rescind the UK’s data adequacy status, citing major concerns around the country’s ongoing erosion of privacy and data rights.

Writing to McGrath in an open letter dated 3 June 2025, the organisations argue that current data handling practices in the UK – in combination with the government’s forthcoming data reforms – represent a significant divergence from European data protection standards.

Expressing their “deep concerns,” the civil society groups – including European Data Rights (EDRi), Access Now, Statewatch, and Privacy International – said that since the UK was granted adequacy by the European Commission (EC) in June 2021, “the UK has seen a sustained and systemic erosion of privacy and data protection”.

Noting that straying from the standards set out in the European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Law Enforcement Directive (LED) has already undermined the fundamental rights of European citizens, the groups said “this degradation would be furthered” by the UK government’s proposed Data Use and Access Bill (DUAB).

“Allowing third countries such as the UK to benefit from unrestricted personal data flows with the EU while simultaneously weakening legal safeguards at home does not only endanger the rights of people in the EU, it also undermines the credibility of the EU’s data protection framework, exposes EU businesses to unfair competition, and devalues the Union’s regulatory leadership on the global stage,” they wrote.

“The UK government’s proposed reforms and recent actions threaten to imperil the UK’s data and privacy protections. This status of affairs will fuel uncertainty and threaten individuals and businesses alike.”

They added that without decisive action from the EC, there is “a substantive risk” that fresh UK adequacy decisions could be struck down by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

In exiting the EU, the UK became a “third country” under the bloc’s rules, which means the EC will have to periodically assess whether the country’s data protection framework and practices provide an essentially equivalent level of protection for EU citizens’ data.

After it initially granted the UK separate adequacy status’ under both the GDPR and LED, the EC was clear in warning that the decision may yet be revoked if future data protection laws diverge significantly from those in Europe.