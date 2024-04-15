EU’s AI Act fails to protect the rule of law and civic space

The European Union’s (EU) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act “fails to effectively protect the rule of law and civic space”, according to an assessment by the European Center for Not-for-Profit Law (ECNL).

The study identifies “significant gaps and legal uncertainty” in the AI Act, which it states was “negotiated and finalised in a rush”. It also concludes that the Act prioritises “industry interests, security services and law enforcement bodies” over the rule of law and civic space.

The ECNL’s evaluation of the Act identifies five fundamental flaws, where gaps in legislation, loopholes and secondary resolutions could “easily undermine the safeguards established by the AI Act, further eroding the fundamental rights and rule of law standards in the long term”.

This includes the blanket exemption placed on national security AI use cases, including for “remote biometric identification”; limited avenues of redress of individuals; and weak impact assessment requirements.

Since its initial proposal in 2021, the ECNL has monitored and participated in discussions surrounding the EU’s AI Act, in response to AI systems being used in the surveillance of activists, profiling of airline passengers and appointment of judges to court cases.

After a three-year legislative process, the European Parliament approved the Act last month.

The Act’s loopholes Though Europe has laid out its first targeted legal framework at the AI industry, ECNL’s report notes that there are no “guidelines and delegated acts to clarify the often vague requirements”, leaving “too much to the discretion of the Commission, secondary legislation or voluntary codes of conduct”. It added that many of the Act’s prohibitions are filled with loopholes that render them “empty declarations”, due to “far-reaching exceptions”. Additionally, a number of other loopholes allow companies and public authorities to evade being in scope of the Act’s list of high-risk systems. “Despite promises that the EU’s AI Act would put people at its centre, the harsh reality is that we have a law with very little to protect us from the threats and harms posed by the proliferation of AI systems in practically all areas of life,” said Ella Jakubowska, head of policy at non-governmental organisation European Digital Rights (EDRi). In practice, chief security officers (CSOs) can only represent individuals whose rights have been violated when consumer rights are involved, meaning that they “could file a complaint on behalf of a group of people harmed, e.g. by credit scoring systems, but not on behalf of protestors whose vivid freedoms have been violated by the use of biometric surveillance in the streets”. The Act does not guarantee the right to participation – “public authorities or companies will not be required to engage with external stakeholders when assessing fundamental rights impacts of AI”.

State authority usage of AI Furthermore, the standards for the Act’s fundamental rights impact assessment (FRIA) for public authorities planning to use high-risk AI systems are weak, with three significant shortcomings: there is no explicit obligation to assess these impacts; CSOs do not have a “direct, legally binding avenue” to contribute to impact assessments; and law enforcement and migration authorities will not have to reveal whether they use risky AI processes. More broadly, AI developed for national security purposes are given a “blanket exemption”, which means governments could practically “invoke national security to introduce otherwise prohibited systems, such as mass biometric surveillance” and evade the Act’s regulations on risky AI systems. “The overly broad exemption for national security also gives countries and companies a get-out-of-jail-free card to ignore the entire law, and the lack of application of the rules to tech exports further show the limited thinking behind this Act,” said Jakubowska. According to Caterina Rodelli, an EU policy analyst at digital rights group Access Now, the AI Act does not provide meaningful safeguards in the border and migration content, as “the most dangerous systems are not meaningfully banned when used by police and migration authorities, such as remote biometric identification and lie-detectors”. She added, with regards to police and migration authorities being exempt from transparency obligations, that “this is a dangerous precedent that will empower state authorities to use AI systems against the unwanted in society: first racialised people, but most likely then human rights defenders, journalists and political opponents”.