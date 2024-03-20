Inclusive approaches to AI governance needed to engage public

People’s inclusive participation in both the public and private management of artificial intelligence (AI) systems is key to making the technology work for the benefit of all, but there are currently no avenues to meaningful public engagement.

During the fourth annual AIUK event run by the Alan Turing Institute (ATI), delegates speaking across the day stressed the importance of the people’s “structural participation” in public AI projects, from ideation all the way to completion and final delivery.

However, according to the government chief scientific adviser, Angela McClean, there are no viable channels available to the public that would allow them to have their voices heard around matters of science and technology, such as AI, that clearly affect them. “Successful adoption [of AI] is going to need public participation and the earning of public trust, and that means it’s up to us in the civil service to be trustworthy,” she said in her keynote address.

Responding to questions about current opportunities for meaningful citizen engagement, McLean said she is not aware of any consultation processes that would achieve this, but that it would be “very interesting” if there was one. “What we have here is the chance to review and reset some of the ways that the government interacts with people, I think this is a very big deal.”

Noting a popular phrase of the disability rights movements, “Nothing about us without us”, ATI research associate Georgina Aitkenhead said in a panel about inclusivity that it means “we shouldn’t be doing things that will impact people in society without those people being involved in setting priorities and contributing to decisions.”

She added that this emphasis on inclusivity needs to be brought into the development, design and deployment of technology from the outset.

James Scott, a senior advisor to the government’s Responsible Technology Adoption Unit, agreed, noting that “often we see surface-level engagement, it’s often quite late, and therefore it has really limited capacity to change direction because the key decisions have already been taken”.

Power discrepancies Speaking on a panel about the potential development of artificial general intelligence (AGI), speakers expressed concerns that AI technology is largely owned by a small number of foreign companies (mainly from the US and China). Michael Wooldridge, director of foundational AI research at the ATI, for example, said it was “potentially the most consequential technology of the 21st century, and we’re fundamentally not part of that in the sense of owning it”. John McDermid, a computer scientist at the University of York, also said the concentration of AI technology in relatively few hands is a “real problem” for a number of reasons. First, it means that from a safety perspective, engineers independent of the AI-owning firms cannot assess the potential risks and harms because the models are largely locked in corporate silos. Given the fast-changing nature of AI models as well, McDermid added that small changes to the systems can have a litany of knock-on effects that cannot be known due to a lack of access. He also noted that only giant corporations currently have the financial and computational resources to research and develop the most cutting-edge models, giving them incredible sway over what will get deployed in the world. “The concern is that the power ends up with a small number of organisations, which behave as organisations do – they try to maximise their profit rather than necessarily do social good,” said McDermid.