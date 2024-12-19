Innovation, insight and influence: the CISO playbook for 2025 and beyond

As 2024 comes to a close and we reach the midpoint of a decade that might generously be described as having so far been ‘turbulent’, I’d like to inject a note of positivity regarding the outlook for the second half of the 2020s.

Before you dismiss me as naïve or irrationally optimistic, please hear me out. I’m not claiming that the cyber security threats facing CISOs and their teams aren’t extremely problematic. On the contrary, threat actors are adopting AI to mount more complex and sophisticated attacks. This is a trend we can expect to continue in the second half of the 2020s.

But this is exactly why we cyber security professionals cannot afford to be immobilised by fear, uncertainty and doubt. To borrow a line from the Frank Herbert sci-fi epic Dune, “Fear is the mind killer.” And the broader business community must avoid paralysis too. What’s clear is, the nature of today’s threat landscape demands a united front.

To help allay fear, cyber security professionals can create a robust plan and a playbook of strategies that we can be confident will service us well. With that in mind, I’d like to propose that CISOs and their teams focus on continuing to build three key attributes in 2025 and beyond: innovation, insight and influence.

Innovation is vital Innovation is a vital element of the CISO playbook for 2025 and beyond. In the next five years, all analysis points to an escalation of cyber security threats driven by artificial intelligence (AI), and I firmly believe we must fight fire with fire. In other words, just as malicious actors have been quick to master and weaponise AI to conduct their attacks, AI can help cyber security teams build robust defences. Cyber criminals are already using AI to automate attacks, to identify vulnerabilities in corporate systems, and to create attacks that are more likely to evade detection. In response, cyber security teams should be using AI to proactively patch any points of weakness, to spot suspicious anomalies in traffic flows and user behaviours, and to stop them in their tracks. AI provides the bridge between security data and actionable knowledge at scale. In short, smart cyber security teams will get AI working for them. They will tap into its analytic powers and automation capabilities to craft proactive and adaptive strategies that reduce their reliance on traditional rules-based detection and manual effort.