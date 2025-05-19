Jump in cyber attacks should put businesses on high alert

Cyber threats have been real and present for a long time – but the evidence suggests that there has been a renewed spike in attacks in recent times which make a robust cyber security position more critical than ever.

In this year’s Nash Squared/Harvey Nash Digital Leadership Report (DLR), conducted amongst over 2,000 technology leaders around the world, 29% of respondents say their organisation has been subject to a major attack in the previous two years, a significant increase from 23% in 2023. This jump bucks a broadly downward trend seen over the last five years. Not since 2019 has the figure been this high.

It's a timely reminder that a strong, multi-layered cyber security approach is essential for all businesses. Quite simply, those organisations not investing in cyber security do so at their peril. The reality is that, both financially and reputationally, they are almost sure to pay the price one day.

Proliferating threats The technology leaders we surveyed are in little doubt about the main threat – with 84% pointing to organised cyber-crime groups as public enemy number one. However, there has also been a jump in those citing foreign powers as a cyber danger, standing at 50% whereas in 2022 this was only 40%. Given the fraught and tense geopolitical climate in which we live, this is perhaps unsurprising. Meanwhile, the perceived insider threat has also grown, with 42% naming this as a concern compared to 34% in 2023. In short, there are growing cyber threats from multiple bad actors. The added challenge is that attack methods are becoming ever more sophisticated and varied, from ransomware and data theft to phishing attacks that increasingly utilise highly convincing AI-powered deepfake technology. This reinforces the need for zero trust and highlights the absolute importance that everyone in a business should exercise due caution, following clearly communicated security protocols. Strong identity and access management processes are critically important, along with 24/7 threat detection and robust – and regularly tested – incident response procedures.

Cyber skills challenge Robust cyber defences depend on having a highly skilled cyber security team, but another clear concern is that finding cyber talent has become increasingly difficult. In this year’s DLR, cyber emerges as the third highest area of skills shortages. A third of technology leaders (33%) say they are struggling with a cyber skills shortage which is a significant rise from our last study when the figure was 27%. Only AI (51%) and Big Data (38%) come in higher. This challenge certainly rings true in terms of what we see in the market – businesses across sectors are struggling to find scarce cyber talent whether that’s at an operational level (cyber engineers), a more strategic level (cyber architects and analysts), or a leadership level (CISOs).