One thing that the European Union (EU) certainly seems united on is how it can increase its influence in the tech world.

Tech giants from the US currently dominate the European enterprise sector, with most large businesses highly dependent the likes of Microsoft, Amazon and Google.

In this selection of articles, we feature analysis of EU efforts to create a digital single market part of a plan to beat US big techs, govern global dataflows and revive its failed cloud computing industry.

This is an urgent item on the agenda of the incoming European Union governing administration, after it conceded that it must change the rules of the game since it cannot compete.

Over in the Middle East, another region investing time and considerable funds into becoming a tech leader, Saudi Arabia is creating a smart city, known as Neom. The project will be a huge boost to the oil-rich country’s high tech industry, with any new companies and initiatives being created with a strong technology focus. Read more about it in this yearly review.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring gulf state the United Arab Emirates (UAE), oil giant ADNOC has struck a deal with Microsoft, seen as the vehicle for a US strategy to prevent a Chinese military tech grab in the Gulf region.

Find out why the Netherlands faces a potential crisis as expertise in complex Cobol systems, critical to major financial institutions, is dwindling in The Netherlands, resulting in retired professionals returning work.

We also feature a case study about the huge amount of tech services required to make a major sporting event run smoothly and gain increase audiences. Read about the work of French IT giant Atos at the Euros football championship in Germany. Computer Weekly went behind the scenes at the tournament’s temporary IT support centre in Dusseldorf.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 EMEA stories of 2024.

1. EU promotes plan to usurp US Big Tech with digital market Europe is about to make its prolonged effort to create a digital single market part of a grand plan to beat US big techs, govern global dataflows and revive its failed cloud computing industry.

2. Denmark’s AI-powered welfare system fuels mass surveillance Artificial intelligence (AI) tools used by the Danish welfare authority violate individual privacy, risk discrimination and breach the EU’s AI Act’s regulations on social scoring systems, according to analysis from Amnesty International.

3. Virtual wards to digital feedback: the Nordic approach to post-pandemic healthcare Covid-19 changed the global landscape of healthcare, with institutions around the world realising the need for more advanced digital intervention that would enable remote care.

4. Neom: The tip of the tech iceberg in the Saudi desert Even if only a fraction of what is planned gets implemented in Saudi Arabia’s Neom smart city project, it may still provide a huge boost to the country’s high-tech ecosystem.

5. Dutch critical infrastructure at risk despite high leadership confidence While Dutch business leaders are highly confident in their IT infrastructure, recent incidents and statistics paint a more concerning picture of the country’s critical infrastructure vulnerability.

6. Afas leads the way with four-day work week in the Netherlands In the run-up to the traditional opening of the Dutch Parliamentary year, labour unions CNV and FNV have been vocal about their plans for a shorter working week in the Netherlands.

7. Microsoft UAE power deal at centre of US plan for AI supremacy Microsoft has struck an artificial intelligence energy deal with United Arab Emirates oil giant ADNOC after a year of diplomacy in which it was the vehicle for a US strategy to prevent a Chinese military tech grab in the Gulf.

8. DACH education ‘ready for AI’ as parents call for next phase of innovation A rallying cry for digital intervention in the sector across the DACH region could set the tone for a continental shift towards more dynamic and intuitive learning in the years to come.

9. Atos jumps on ‘moving train’ for Euro 2024 This summer’s men’s European Football Championship in Germany has been a showcase for how digital technology can transform the consumption of sporting events, but the unseen teams supporting logistics are unsung heroes.