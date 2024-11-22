EU promotes plan to usurp US Big Tech with digital market

Europe is about to make its prolonged effort to create a digital single market part of a grand plan to beat US big techs, govern global dataflows and revive its failed cloud computing industry.

This is an urgent item on the agenda of the incoming European Union (EU) governing administration, after it conceded that since it cannot compete, it must change the rules of the game.

Officials and ministers of the EU laid out their plans last week, at a conference of business executives, public officials and technology experts who have been trying to build what has been earmarked as the bedrock of Europe’s proposed digital single market. It will now become the technological basis for imagined European cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) industries as well.

But 10 years since Germany’s Economy Ministry conceived the scheme, dubbed Gaia-X, it is still to achieve its aims – and officials, having decided it is the answer to all of Europe’s tech woes, are demanding it starts delivering.

Yet, as Gaia-X and a wide community of like-minded EU initiatives evolved into a plan to create dataspaces – computer systems that translate incompatible dataflows so they flow as freely as in real-world commerce – EU officials wrote it into ever bigger plans.

Its mandate has acquired legal and technical necessities that have become problems so intractable they have stalled progress on what was already criticised for not delivering on its plan. The European Commission (EC) has made Gaia-X its spearhead to build a global consensus to govern data exchange not only within national or regional markets, but in global cross-border dataflows as well.

Free-flowing dataflows need identity systems to vet the people behind them, and common laws to govern them – two things that are a source of intense and long-standing disagreement between nations, with numerous international forums trying to fix them.

Dataspaces Dataspaces will nevertheless be ratified into the incoming EC plan for government when, as expected, the European Parliament approves it next week. Gaia-X will become a cornerstone of its plan to build a cloud computing industry to usurp dominant US tech firms, thwart Chinese tech ambitions, and then to build atop that a world-class AI industry. These are among the key elements of its grand plan to attain “digital sovereignty”. Germany was putting its hope in Gaia-X to make the EU economy competitive by delivering on those grand plans. Robert Habeck, Germany’s economic minister, said in a video message streamed at an annual political summit the tech venture held in Helsinki last week: “Europe needs digital sovereignty. This is growing more urgent [with] the increasing importance of AI for European competitiveness. What we have achieved is remarkable, but expectations remain high.” Europe needs digital sovereignty. This is growing more urgent with the increasing importance of AI for European competitiveness. What we have achieved is remarkable, but expectations remain high Robert Habeck, Germany’s economic minister Gaia-X’s dataspace technology was bringing a “paradigm shift”, from centralised big tech computing to a federated system, he said. Habeck outlined the EU plan to revive its tech industry, not by building behemoths comparable with industrial giants like its own Volkswagen and Airbus, or big US tech firms like Microsoft and Google, but by unifying Europe’s fragmented cloud computing firms into a single, collective, state-backed computer system, cobbled together by common data standards and software. As such, a problem that computer scientists have been trying to solve for decades – a universal data connector – is to become EU policy. Commenting on the vast body of legislation the outgoing commission implemented under its controversial digital strategy, Mark Ferracci, French minister delegate for industry, said in another video message: “These new regulations will have no real impact without the strong mobilisation of the ecosystem of which Gaia-X is the driving force.”